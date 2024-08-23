Predicting ESPN College GameDay's location for every week in 2024 CFB season

A significant element of the pageantry of college football is ESPN's College GameDay. The show, following and recapping the weekend of college football, allows fans to get hyped up and ready for the big game.

But where will the show go? It's all guesswork until it gets announced. Here's a prediction as to where GameDay could land for each week of the 2024 season.

Where will ESPN College GameDay be each week of the 2024 college football season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The chance to feature Ollie Gordon and Oklahoma State could send ESPN College GameDay to Stillwater in 2024. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Week 0: Dublin, Ireland

Trending

This one has already been announced. GameDay will be across the Atlantic Ocean for Week 0's Georgia Tech/Florida State battle.

Week 1: Atlanta, GA

The biggest game for Week 1 is No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia. This also gives GameDay a chance to be at a neutral location, so they can feature Georgia again as the season winds on.

Week 2: Charlotte, NC

While Texas/Michigan is a big game that week, it's on Fox, so it won't be surprising if ESPN looks elsewhere. A third neutral-site game involves No. 15 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State. It sounds like a solid landing place.

Week 3: Lexington, KY

It's not a banner week for solid games. If Kentucky can indeed start 2-0, they may be ranked by then. Georgia certainly will be, so GameDay might head to Lexington on a week where there's currently no Saturday matchup of two ranked teams.

Week 4: Stillwater, OK

Why not a Big 12 battle? Tennessee and Oklahoma would be solid pick instead, as would NC State/Clemson, but Utah and Oklahoma State could be playing for the Big 12 title, and it seems like a solid pick for a great game.

Week 5: Tuscaloosa, AL

The Kansas State/Oklahoma State game will be a great show. But as eye-catching as that is, this is the one. Two top-five teams in an early battle for SEC supremacy sounds pretty compelling, as Georgia and Alabama do battle.

Week 6: Tallahassee, FL

The week's best game is probably an ACC battle between Florida State and Clemson. Both start the season in the top 15, and this game will have a big role in choosing the ACC champ.

Week 7: Eugene, OR

Yes, the Big Ten will now reside on Fox largely, but this game is just too big to miss. Ole Miss/LSU would be a solid alternative, but this de facto Big Ten title matchup of Ohio State at Oregon has to be the pick. Penn State/USC might have a shot in many weeks, but not this one.

Week 8: Austin, TX

Georgia pops up yet again, this time playing at Texas. The Horns won't have had GameDay yet in 2024 and this one is just a must-see. Alabama/Tennessee wouldn't be a bad pick either.

Week 9: Oxford, MS

They know how to party at Ole Miss, and with the Rebels hosting Oklahoma, a solid-ranked SEC showdown is likely on tap. Miami/Florida State could be the other big possibility here. A nod to the Kansas/Kansas State battle too.

Week 10: State College, PA

Ohio State/Penn State is probably another "too big to miss" game. Oregon/Michigan is the same week and would also be a great game to feature.

Week 11: Baton Rouge, LA

This Alabama-LSU battle figures to be a major SEC showdown. Georgia and Ole Miss are on the same weekend, but GameDay has had the Bulldogs several times and has already been to Oxford, by this projection. Oklahoma/Missouri could be a surprise choice.

Week 12: Athens, GA

This is the other reason for picking Baton Rouge the prior week. Tennessee/Georgia is the marquee game of this week and gives GameDay a good excuse for a trip to Athens.

Week 13: Norman, OK

It's a fairly quiet week, with the best game likely Alabama at Oklahoma. In fact, as the slate stands, that's the only battle of two ranked teams on that date, as of now.

Week 14: Columbus, OH

One can't pass on Ohio State/Michigan, even when ABC/ESPN won't be televising it. This game is an annual must-feature and there's no reason 2024 will be any different.

Where do you think ESPN will head for College GameDay? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback