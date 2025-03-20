“Pressure is a privilege”: Shedeur Sanders drops candid view on the hardships that comes with being $45M worth Deion Sanders’ son

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most hyped prospects heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is widely considered a Top 2 QB in the class alongside Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward.

Aside from being a gifted passer, Shedeur Sanders is the son of $45M worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) football icon Deion Sanders. Coach Prime coached Shedeur throughout his collegiate football career and he'll be following his professional football career.

Speaking at the Big 12 pro day on Thursday, Shedeur Sanders gave his candid opinion on what being Coach Prime's son entails, he said,

"I like the pressure that comes with everything (being Deion Sanders son). Pressure is a privilege."

He continued,

"If you don't have pressure on you I don't know what you're doing. So that's why I'm grateful and I'm truly blessed to be in a position and situation that I'm in because I wouldn't want it no other way."

Shedeur Sanders has done great for himself while playing for his dad. He earned the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Award while at Jackson State. He most recently won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his stellar performances as the Colorado Buffaloes shot caller.

Sanders was one of the most accurate QBs in the 2024 college football season. He'll be drafted in the first round of the 2025 draft, it's just a question of which team will hand their franchise keys over to Coach Prime's son.

Who will replace Shedeur Sanders as Colorado's QB1?

Shedeur Sanders was the QB1 of the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons. Sanders was as tough and durable as they come and he hardly missed an offensive snap during his time with the Buffaloes.

However, due to him declaring for the upcoming draft, the Buffaloes will need to find a starting quarterback for the first time since 2022. Coach Prime has two recruits who are best placed to replace the NFL-bound Shedeur.

Former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter joined the Buffaloes via the transfer portal. Salter is set to play in his last season of collegiate football and will be poised to lead Coach Prime's team in the 2025 season.

The dual-threat QB's biggest threat for the QB1 spot is Julian Lewis.

Lewis is a former five-star high school prospect who committed to the Buffaloes ahead of the 2025 season. The Carrollton High School, Carrollton, product will fancy his chances for that vacant starting quarterback role.

