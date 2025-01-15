"Pretty legendary move": When Pat McAfee couldn't stop praising Quinn Ewers for the Ohio State decision during high school

Quinn Ewers was a highly sought-after prospect coming out of Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. But he decided to reclassify to join the Ohio State Buckeyes in August 2021.

A couple of years ago, Pat McAfee was impressed with the decision and praised the move on his show.

"Quinn Ewers skipping his senior year in high school to go make a million bucks and be a quarterback in college at the age of 17 is a pretty legendary move by a pretty legendary dude," McAfee said.

Did Quinn Ewers make the right move?

Quinn Ewers played for the Ohio State Buckeyes for one season but never played a meaningful game for the program. He transferred to the Texas Longhorns before the 2022 college football season and was an instant starter on Steve Sarkisian's team.

Ewers avoided numerous quarterback battles at Ohio State by taking his talents to Texas. C.J. Stroud was immovable in the 2022 season, Kyle McCord won the quarterback battle between him and Devin Brown in 2023 and Will Howard led them to a national championship game in 2024. It's hard to imagine Ewers getting as much game time as he has in Texas if he was with the Buckeyes.

Thus, Ewers made the right move from a playing perspective. However, the answer might be different if Will Howard leads the Buckeyes to a national championship on Monday.

Is Quinn Ewers a first-round pick?

The Sporting News has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Ewers in the first round of the upcoming draft. The mock draft praises Ewers' downfield passing and underrated athleticism.

There's a market for Ewers as a first-round pick in this year's draft. He might not be getting as much buzz as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, but he led his team further in the college than both young QBs.

Expect Ewers to be a late first- or early second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. A good NFL combine could boost his draft stock if he's looking to take his talents to the pros rather than enter the transfer portal.

