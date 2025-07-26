  • home icon
  • "Coach Prime resign incoming": CFB fans predict Deion Sanders' retirement as Colorado makes major announcement via X

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:21 GMT
Deion Sanders has been instrumental in turning the Colorado Buffaloes from a perennial underachieving program into a Top 25 team in college football. The Buffaloes ended the 2022 season with a 1-11 record but have since improved, culminating in a 9-4 record in the 2024 campaign under Coach Prime's leadership.

However, the charismatic head coach has dealt with a myriad of health issues over the past few years. So, college football fans have begun speculating after it was announced that Sanders, his medical team, and representatives from Colorado University Anschutz & UCHealth, will hold his first press conference of fall camp Monday to 'provide team & general updates.'

Here's what fans said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Prime resign incoming," one fan said.
Another added, "Brother has planned his way out."
"My guess he steps down," another said.
One stated, "He’s laying the groundwork."
"Prayers for coach," another said,
"He coming....or going," one fan said.

Deion Sanders has endured a dicey offseason. According to Yahoo Sports, the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach dealt with a mystery health condition that caused him to lose 14 pounds. However, he's since recovered sufficiently to appear at the 2025 Big 12 Media Days alongside his players.

Sanders is preparing for his third full season as the Buffaloes' head coach. This will be his first campaign in Colorado without being able to call upon the talents of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and superstar athlete Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders signed bumper new deal ahead of 2025 season

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension. The contract was reported in March 2025 and will run through the 2029 season. The deal puts Coach Prime into the upper echelon of best-paid coaches in collegiate football.

According to the report, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's base salary will increase to $10 million in 2025. His new deal makes him the best-paid head coach in the Big 12 Conference, and one of the highest earners in all of college football. It comes after Sanders led the Buffaloes on the brink of a College Football Playoffs appearance.

The Colorado Buffaloes will start the 2025 regular season with a matchup against Georgia Tech. Other crucial games on their calendar include those against BYU, TCU, and Arizona State.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by John Maxwell
