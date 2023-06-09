"Probably fairly high considering they dont play anyone": Fans slam Notre Dame on 2023 record predictions

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are not in any conference, so they have an interesting schedule each year. People reacted to Pro Football Focus' tweet with Notre Dame's schedule laid out and asked for predictions of the program's record for this season.

Twitter users were all over the board with their guesses. You can never tell how a game is going to wind up, so it is difficult to be accurate as injuries and a myriad of factors all play into a team's final record.

The sports betting sites seem to have a consensus that they are expecting Notre Dame to finish with eight or nine wins.

What should we expect out of the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been an interesting team as they are coming off a 9-4 record and a win in the Gator Bowl behind coach Marcus Freeman. Now that Freeman has another year to find his footing as a college football head coach, the program should benefit.

The offense did a solid job as Notre Dame averaged 31.8 points on 396.0 yards per game. The offense was balanced as it was extremely close to a 50-50 split in yardage from passing and rushing. The biggest change for the offense is going to be under center as graduate transfer Sam Hartman from Wake Forest will be the starting quarterback.

The defense has a lot of players returning and played well in 2022. Notre Dame allowed 21.8 ppg on 327.1 ypg. Both of those were the best out of any Division I independent program.

Marcus Freeman seems to be able to lead this program after the departure of Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers and has kept the program thriving.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have some tough spots, especially later on in the schedule. They have home games against Ohio State and USC and at Clemson, and those are going to be difficult. Hartman should continue to move the offense forward with his experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference taking on some tough defenses. The defense should step up with another year mostly together as well.

The Fighting Irish should wind up going 9-4 again and will be in a bowl game, where they typically do well.

