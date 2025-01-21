"Proud of you guys": Notre Dame fans feel for Marcus Freeman walking down the tunnel after natty loss

Notre Dame fans rallied behind Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman after their 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Despite falling short, the Irish left everything on the field in a game filled with drama and emotion.

A video posted by Yahoo! Sports captured Freeman walking down the tunnel with his head bowed down, surrounded by his players.

"Notre Dame gave it all they had," Yahoo captioned.

The poignant moment struck a chord with fans, who showered the team and coach with admiration.

“Great game, ND. Proud of you guys,” a fan wrote.

“They gonna be back hold your heads high,” one fan wrote.

“He is Buckeye blood even though he coaches elsewhere. He has done a remarkable job. And wish him tremendous success in the future,” a fan commented.

“As an Ohio State fan they put up a great fight and should be proud,” one fan wrote.

“I am an OSU fan, give credit to the Irish, they did not give up, they showed a great deal of character,” a fan commented.

“The TEAM never quit!! Be PROUD of these young men and Coach for the season they had and never quit all season long they grew into an outstanding TEAM& BROTHERHOOD As a fan for 59 years This was one of the best TEAM I've seen in a very very long time! So Thanks men and HERE COME THE IRISH GO IRISH,” another fan wrote.

Although the outcome wasn’t in its favor, Notre Dame’s effort and heart earned respect and hope for brighter days ahead.

Notre Dame's undeniable progress under Marcus Freeman’s leadership

Notre Dame remains optimistic about the future despite falling short in the national championship game. While some fans expressed disappointment, the season showcased undeniable progress under Marcus Freeman’s leadership. After a 16-14 home loss to unranked Northern Illinois in September — one of the program’s worst defeats — the Irish seemed poised for a mediocre campaign. However, they turned the setback into fuel for a historic turnaround.

Notre Dame closed the regular season with a 10-game winning streak, a testament to the players’ resilience and their belief in Freeman’s vision. The program’s ability to rally behind its coach highlighted a renewed sense of purpose and ambition to reclaim its spot among college football’s elite. Monday's loss further underscored this transformation, serving as proof that the Fighting Irish are building a foundation for long-term success.

