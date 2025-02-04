Purdue football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Barry Odom has in the class of 2025 

After a nightmare 2024 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to improve drastically in 2025. Barry Odom’s team made several changes to the roster through the transfer portal. Unfortunately, the disappointing season also had an impact on the Boilermakers’ recruiting class,

According to 247 Sports, the Purdue 2025 class ranks 95th in the nation in composite ranking ahead of the February signing day.

The class has 14 commits, none higher than 3-star prospects. After finishing last season with a 1-11 record and losing some of their best players in the portal, some freshmen are expected to see extended playing time.

Here are three class of 2025 players who could make an impact for Purdue.

Top three Purdue freshmen in class of 2025

Jaron Thomas (8) could be an explosive runner for Purdue. - Source: Imagn

#3 Landon Brooks, Defensive End

While the Boilermakers got some pass rushers in the transfer portal, there’s always room for players in the defensive line rotation, especially on a team with so little depth. Landon Brooks could come in handy.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end was the 95th-ranked edge in the country. He was a three-year team captain and had 22 sacks in his final three years at Delta High School.

#2 Jaron Thomas, Running Back

A speedster from Elkhart, Indiana, Jaron Thomas could make an impact as a game-changer on offense for the Boilers. He has over 2,800 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Concord.

Thomas was also a two-time state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, so he can turn on the jets and a two-time all-state selection as an athlete, as he played both running back and linebacker in high school.

Thomas was the 74th-ranked athlete on 247 Sports but is listed as a running back for Purdue. Although there are other options, his speed and ability could turn him into a big play threat.

#1 Jon Grimmett, Tight End

There aren’t many options on the roster as three tight ends left the Boilers through the transfer portal, including 4-star Max Klare, who joined the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jon Grimmett was the 76th tight end in the recruiting class. The Pauls Valley High School product is a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball and track and field as well as football.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he has a good frame, and he has proven he can run, which could turn him into a focal point in the offense sooner rather than later. He could see playing time almost immediately.

