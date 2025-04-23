Purdue football spring portal tracker: List of all Boilermakers who have entered in the spring window

With a coaching change at Purdue, it's been a busy spring for the Boilermakers. Barry Odom has been busy installing his own system and working with new personnel. Accordingly, it's not surprising that the transfer portal has been busy for the Boilermakers. Here's a rundown on the Purdue players who have entered the portal this spring.

Ad

Purdue portal tracker

Defensive lineman Mo Omonode is another player Purdue has lost in the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Jaekwon Bouldin, OL

A JUCO addition from Mississippi Gulf Coast, Bouldin did not play in any games in 2024. He has chosen Mississippi State for his next school.

EJ Colson, QB

Colson had played briefly at UCF, throwing 16 passes. He leaves Purdue before playing in any games.

Landon Drennan, LB

An in-state freshman linebacker, Drennan did not play in any games in 2024.

Rod Green, OL

A JUCO lineman, Green didn't play in any games in 2024 with Purdue.

Ad

Donovan Hamilton, WR

A three-star in-state recruit, Hamilton didn't play in any games for Purdue in 2024.

Landon Heard, DB

A California defensive back who was an All-Academic Big Ten pick in 2024, Heard spent two seasons with Purdue. He didn't play in any games.

Reese Hill, DL

An in-state recruit, Hill didn't play in any games as a freshman in 2024.

Ty Hudkins, S

Hudkins played on special teams in 2024, seeing action in all 12 games and making a single tackle. He'll have three years of remaining eligibility.

Ad

Logan Jellison, DE

An in-state recruit, Jellison did not see any game action in 2024, his only year with Purdue.

Adam Kidder, WR

A native of Michigan, Kidder did not see any game action in 2024, his only season with the Boilermakers.

Jordan King, OL

An in-state recruit, King didn't see any game action in 2024, his only year at Purdue.

Nick Levy, LS

A transfer from William and Mary, Levy had an excellent season at Purdue in 2024 as a long snapper. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten and played in all 12 games. He's headed to Wisconsin.

Ad

Jimmy Liston, OL

Liston played in four games with Purdue in 2023 as a freshman, but then didn't see any game action in 2024.

Hudson Miller, LB

Miller spent three seasons at Purdue. He had six tackles as a reserve in 2023 and had 42 tackles in 2024 after starting the last five games of the season.

Mo Omonode, DL

Omonode spent three seasons at Purdue, playing mostly as a reserve. He had 14 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2023 and then 11 stops and a single sack in 2024. He's headed to Minnesota for his next stop.

Ad

Jamari Payne, DE

A recruit from Alabama, Payne didn't play in any games in 2024, his only season at Purdue.

Joshua Sales, OL

A transfer from Indiana, Sales played in three games in 2024 at Purdue, making a single start. He'll have two remaining years of eligibility.

Ryne Shackelford, WR

A recruit from Ohio, Shackelford didn't play in any games in his two seasons as a Boilermaker.

Joe Strickland, DE

In three seasons at Purdue, Strickland played in just two total games, failing to post any stats.

Ad

Claude Strnad, LS

A recruit from Illinois, Strnad did not play in any games in 2024, his role season at Purdue.

Elijah Taylor, DL

An in-state recruit, Taylor did not see any game action in 2024, his only year at Purdue.

Luke Williams, DB

An Illinois recruit, Williams did not see any game action in his only year at Purdue.

Jake Wilson, QB

In two seasons at Purdue, Wilson did not see any game action.

What do you think of Purdue's portal losses? Share your take on the team below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More