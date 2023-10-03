Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

We have an intriguing Big 12 Week 6 matchup as the Purdue Boilermakers will be heading to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The contest begins on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes are at home in this Big 12 battle. Purdue is currently 2-3 (1-1) after a 44-19 home win on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Iowa is 4-1 (1-1) after a 26-16 home victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

Purdue vs. Iowa prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Boilermakers have been scoring the football at a decent level as they are tied for 73rd in the nation with 28 points per game. They have a strong quarterback in junior Hudson Card but he has to play better and limit mistakes as he is 111-of-174 (63.8 completion percentage) for 1,244 yards with five touchdown passes to three interceptions.

They also have an excellent running game headed by senior running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He has recorded 46 rushing attempts for 288 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns while adding eight catches for 27 yards.

Their defense needs to improve as they rank 100th in college football with 29.6 points per game allowed. They have been applying pressure though with 16 sacks, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery on this side of things. Senior linebacker Kydran Jenkins has led the way as he has posted four sacks on the year.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been an anemic offensive team as they are 103rd in the sport with 22.2 points and are third-worst with just 133.8 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Cade McNamara being carted off with a leg injury last week does not help the offense either.

Their defense has been doing an outstanding job as they are holding teams to 16.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the nation. They are not getting to the quarterback with just three sacks, but have five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Purdue vs. Iowa betting tips

Purdue is 2-3 ATS this season

Iowa is 2-2-1 ATS this year

The Boilermakers had the over hit in nine of the last 14 games.

The Hawkeyes had the under hit in nine of the previous 14 games.

Purdue vs. Iowa head-to-head

This rivalry has been going on for quite some time as this will be the 94th meeting between these two programs. Heading into this matchup, Purdue has the advantage with a 50-40-3 record against Iowa. However, the Hawkeyes did win the most recent matchup as they picked up a 24-3 road victory.

Where to watch Purdue vs. Iowa

The game between the Hawkeyes and the Boilermakers will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on Peacock. That means if you want to watch this game, you have to be subscribed to the app but there is a free trial if you do not have the app.