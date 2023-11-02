Purdue vs Michigan prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have some Big Ten Conference action in Week 10 of the college football season as the Purdue Boilermakers are on the road to take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 in Big Ten) have been struggling throughout the season as they are on a three-game losing streak after a 31-14 road loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0) are still undefeated as they are coming off a 49-0 road win on Oct. 21 against the Michigan State Spartans.

Purdue vs. Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4) vs. Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Michigan Stadium

Purdue vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Purdue Boilermakers +32.5 (-112) Over 50.5 (-110) +3000 Michigan Wolverines -32.5 (-108) Under 50.5 (-110) -10000

Purdue vs. Michigan Picks

The Purdue Boilermakers have been struggling on the offensive side of the field as they are 85th in the sport with 215.5 passing yards per game. Quarterback Hudson Card has been struggling to be consistent in throwing the football as he is 165-of-278 (59.4 completion percentage) for 1,717 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. With only 226 passing yards in his last two games combined, go with the under in this game.

The Michigan Wolverines have been doing pretty well on the rushing attack throughout the year as they are sitting in 45th place in the nation with 174.3 rushing yards per game. Running back senior Blake Corum has been doing well as he has 111 carries for 605 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) with 13 rushing touchdowns as well as eight catches for 60 yards (7.5 yards per reception).

He is averaging 60 rushing yards in his last three games but with how the game script will be, expect the over on Corum's rushing yards.

Purdue vs. Michigan Key Injuries

Purdue

Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Luke Griffin - Leg (Questionable)

Wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Kicker Julio Macias - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Marquis Wilson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Max Klare - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Sakun Turner-Muhammad - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Paul Piferi - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine - Knee (OUT)

Michigan

Wide receiver Karmello English - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Kalel Mullings - Undisclosed (Probable)

Running back CJ Stokes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Logan Forbes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Purdue vs. Michigan Head-to-Head

This is game number 61 between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines all-time. The Wolverines have controlled the head-to-head series as they have a 46-14 all-time record, including a five-game winning streak entering this game. Their most recent game was last season's Big Ten Championship Game as Michigan picked up a 43-22 victory.

Purdue vs. Michigan Prediction

This spread and total imply not many points to be scored by Purdue. However, they are averaging 19.8 points in their previous four games. There is no doubt that the Wolverines should win this game and likely convincingly. However, 32.5 points is way too much and expect this game to be closer to a 40-20 game.

Prediction: Purdue Boilermakers +32.5