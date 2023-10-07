Quinn Ewers 40 time: How fast is Texas QB

All eyes will be on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers today as the Longhorns take on their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. Ewers has gone from leaving Texas for Ohio State to becoming the most important piece of their offense. The redshirt sophomore quarterback has forged a national reputation through consistent top-quality performance.

Quinn Ewers 40 time

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ewers is one of the quarterbacks college football fans are most looking forward to seeing at the 2024 NFL draft. His ability both with his arm and feet is undoubted. And one of the metrics NFL scout will be rating him with is his speed in the 40-yard dash. Current projections put Ewers' 40 time at 4.70 seconds.

This is an acceptable speed for an NFL-level quarterback. However, there is every possibility for Ewers to beat this projection at the NFL combine. The Texas quarterback has shown what he can achieve on foot this season and in five games he has attempted 25 carries for 74 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers' player profile

Quinn Ewers is a redshirt sophomore quarterback who plays for the Texas Longhorns. Ewers was born in Southlake, Texas where he attended Carroll Senior High School. He was a two-sport athlete in high school as he also played baseball.

Heavily recruited by multiple top football programs, Ewers initially committed to the Texas Longhorns in August 2020. However, he flipped his commitment to Ohio State in November 2020 and enrolled in the school in August 2021. He only played one game for the Buckeyes.

At the end of the 2021 season, he announced that he would be transferring to Texas. He was an instant fit into the Longhorns football team and was made their starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. He played in 10 out of 13 games for the Longhorns on their way to an 8-5 season (6-3 in the Big 12).

As a first-year starter for Texas, Ewers passed for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns. While he didn't impress as many would've expected in his first season as a starter, Ewers' quality as a pro-style quarterback was evident. Ewers is excellent with both his arms and legs, as he's shown this season.

Quinn Ewers possesses the right kind of qualities to succeed in the NFL and has been projected as a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. However, he has two more seasons of college eligibility and may choose to exhaust it before he enters the draft.