“Quinn Ewers is already a faded memory”: Fans react as Arch Manning’s picture of headlining CFB 2026 goes viral 

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning were the QB1 and QB2 of the Texas Longhorns in the 2024/25 college football season. Ewers was featured in 13 games as a starter, while Manning played in 10 games primarily as a backup.

Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to another college football playoff semifinal appearance before they were beaten by the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Subsequently, Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Hence, it's now Manning's team to lead for the 2025/26 season.

CFB Worldwide noted the change and dropped a bold concept design image on Instagram, highlighting Arch Manning on the cover of College Football 26.

Fans react as Arch Manning’s picture headlining CFB 2026 goes viral

Upon seeing the picture on social media, Longhorns fans swooned in the comments section.

Here are some of their reactions to the post:

"Ewers is already a faded memory."

"Arch Madness."

"Uhh no."

"Now we need a Jeremiah smith concept."

When is Arch Manning's first game as Texas QB1?

Arch Manning's first game as the undisputed starting quarterback will be against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30, 2025. It's the first in a three-game stretch for Texas that features matchups against the San Jose State Spartans and UTEP Miners.

Manning is a special player due to his ability on the ground and in the air. Furthermore, he learned from one of the most consistent passers in college football for two seasons as the Longhorns' primary backup.

It's not a surprise that numerous Longhorns fans and neutrals are looking forward to the start of the 2025 college football season, as the youthful QB has all the makings of the modern QB1 capable of carving out defenses every week.

Arch Manning will look to improve on his 2024/25 regular season radically. He'll now get to call on-field players and make his teammates better with the ball in his hands rather than looking on from the bench.

How do you think the Texas Longhorns will fare next season with Arch Manning starting under center? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

