NFL-bound Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrated his birthday on Saturday. The Texas standout turned 22 on the fateful day.

Ewers got loads of messages on his birthday, but one particular message stood out. It was from his girlfriend, Madelyne Bears. On Saturday, Bears wished him on Instagram:

"Happy Birthday!! Love you more than words can describe @quinn_ewers."

Ewers reposted the message on his Instagram stories and posted more images from the occasion.

Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyne Bears pens a heartfelt message for Texas star on his birthday

Ewers and Bears became Instagram official in 2023. Since then, they have been posting about each other and spending as much time as possible together.

The couple has maintained their relationship despite living miles away from each other. Ewers played football for the Longhorns in Texas, while Bears studies at the University of Oklahoma. It'll be interesting to see how they maneuver scheduling once Ewers enters the big leagues.

Will Quinn Ewers be drafted on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft?

While it's highly likely that Quinn Ewers will hear his name called in this year's draft, it'll be a significant surprise if he goes off the board on Day 1. That day is reserved for the 32 first-round draft picks and an exclusive club of the best draft-eligible players from college football.

Ewers had a great collegiate football career with the Texas Longhorns, but most scouts see him as more of a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming draft. Most projections are leaning toward Ewers going off the board early on Day 3.

Furthermore, since the 2000 NFL draft, Texas Longhorns quarterbacks haven't had the best records in the NFL draft. Only four QBs have been selected, namely Vince Young (Round 1 in 2006), Chris Simms (Round 3 in 2003), Colt McCoy (Round 3 in 2010), and Sam Ehlinger (Round 6 in 2021).

Hence, while Texas is one of the powerhouse programs in college football, it doesn't have the best track record in terms of quarterback production. It's not a knock on Ewers' play during his three-year spell as the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

So, expect Ewers to be selected either late, Day 2, or early on Day 3. Some franchises will love to have him on their roster as a rookie backup quarterback.

