Quinn Ewers injury update: Pete Thamel provides the latest on Texas QB's availability

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with an injury to starting quarterback sophomore Quinn Ewers. He suffered a grade 2 AC joint injury in last week's game against the Houston Cougars as he was hit by senior defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu and was pulled out of the game.

ESPN's Pete Thamel gave a little update on a potential timetable that Quinn Ewers could return to the field sooner rather than later.

Thamel said:

"Sources have told me the most realistic timetable for Ewers' return is going to be 2-4 weeks. I've been told he's rehabbing 24/7. But the reality is, there's no guarantee he'll be back for that Kansas State game next week."

While coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns await an update on Ewers' shoulder sprain, they will have redshirt quarterback Maalik Murphy under center. To back him up, Arch Manning will be ready for potential game action.

"That means the world's going to get a closeup of Maalik Murphy today. Rece, he's 6'5", 240 pounds and Steve Sarkisian has said he has the most arm talent of anyone on the team." H/t On3

Quinn Ewers has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation throughout the season as he is 151-of-213 (70.9% completion percentage) for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Can the Texas Longhorns remain in the College Football Playoff race until Quinn Ewers is healthy to return?

The Texas Longhorns are seventh in the AP Poll. If Quinn Ewers does recover in two to four weeks, he will return from injury before the season ends.

The Texas Longhorns have no more ranked programs on their schedule right now. This week, they are facing the BYU Cougars at home. Their next three games are against the Kansas State Wildcats at home and the TCU Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.

These defenses are not too dominant, and even on the offensive side of things, they still have a lot of top players who can step up.

The Longhorns have an incredible wide receiver in Xavier Worthy and a reliable running back, Jonathan Brooks. This Longhorns program has a lot of talent, and it should be able to remain in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game until Quinn Ewers returns to the lineup.