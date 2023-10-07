Quinn Ewers NFL Draft: Texas QB's years of eligibility explored

Quinn Ewers has taken less than two seasons to turn around the slow start of his college playing career. In just five games this season, he has put his name among the most talked-about quarterbacks in the country with consecutive solid performance. There have been talks about the Heisman Trophy, but most importantly, how he would do in the 2024 NFL Draft now that he's eligible.

Ewers is a redshirt sophomore, meaning he's in second college football season and three years removed from high school. Therefore, he's eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. Ewers, who enrolled at Ohio State University in August 2021, redshirted his first year of college.

He transferred to Texas after the 2021 season to get more playing time. He was handed the starting quarterback spot on the Longhorns team for the 2022 season. The 20-year-old continued as the starting quarterback in 2023 despite the arrival of a huge prospect like Arch Manning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Although Quinn Ewers has become eligible for the NFL Draft in 2024, he still has two more seasons of college eligibility. He could choose to play it out. There are several quarterbacks currently in college football who are on their final year of college eligibility. Examples are Bo Nix and Sam Hartman.

Quinn Ewers' 2024 Draft Projections

Being a second-year starter in an incredible form, Quinn Ewers has a huge draft stock and he's very likely to declare for the draft. A couple of way-too-early mock draft projected him as a round-two pick. These were before the 2023 college football season started and the quarterback was still being judged by his performance from last season.

However, Ewers has obviously increased his draft stock with back-to-back masterclass performances this season. Having played only half of his total game tally last season, he has already passed for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns. This is against his figures from last season, including 2,177 passing yards for 15 touchdowns. In other words, with his present momentum, Ewers will surpass his records from last season.

Could Quinn Ewers succeed in the NFL?

Ewers has all the required qualities to succeed in the NFL. It is true that the NFL has greater intensity than college football. Nonetheless, NFL success stories usually start from college and Ewers' story is well underway.

Apart from his ability, other factors can determine his success as a pro. These include the team he ends up in, the coaches and so on.