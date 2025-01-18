Quinn Ewers’ successor Arch Manning draws high praise from former Heisman trophy winner

Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and Arch Manning will take over the QB1 spot for the 2025 season. He will be tasked with taking the Longhorns to the pinnacle of college football.

2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel sees a bright future for Manning. However, Manziel implored the Longhorns fan base to tamper expectations ahead of the 2025 season.

“I think this is what all the Texas fans want,” Manziel told the Action Network. “This is what the clamoring and all the hoopla you've been hearing all year from them is to put Arch in, so now they get their chance. Obviously, he’s really highly touted. He's played sparingly here at times. It’s going to be really interesting to see how he comes in and handles his Texas program. ...

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now you go from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning. Things at the quarterback position in Austin are looking pretty good for them so far, but we'll see how it goes next year.”

Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in the 2024 season.

What's next for the Texas Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns had an impressive regular season, finishing with an 11-2 record. Their only losses were against the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, the Longhorns failed to advance past the semifinal stage for a third consecutive season, losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game marked the end of Quinn Ewers' era, as the long-time starting quarterback declared for the draft shortly after.

Hence, it's the start of the Arch Manning era in Texas. Manning is a different prospect from Ewers, particularly due to his dual-threat ability and natural skill as a passer.

The Longhorns' fan base is one of the most demanding in college football, and they'll be eager for Manning to hit the ground running. However, Manziel warned them not to tamper with expectations of the youthful Manning.

It'll be interesting to see how Steve Sarkisian tweaks his offense to maximize Manning's skill set. However, one thing is certain: the Longhorns will remain one of the teams to beat in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.