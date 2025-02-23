Raheim Sanders NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for South Carolina RB ft. New Orleans Saints

A powerful runner who has struggled with injuries, South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders declared for the NFL Draft in December. The 6-0, 230-pound running back has the size, power and speed to become a tough inside-the-tackles running back in the NFL.

The Rockledge, Florida native played his only season at South Carolina in 2024 after spending three years with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sanders broke out in 2022 when he had 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns for Arkansas. After injuries cut his 2023 season short, he transferred to Columbia, where he was able to record 881 yards and 11 scores.

While he doesn’t have great breakaway speed, Raheim Sanders can run well between the tackles. The main question for personnel men might be whether the running back can stay on the field after battling with injuries in college.

Top three landing spots for South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders

Raheim Sanders has gone up and down in draft projections ever since the start of the season. If those moves are any indication, Sanders could go anywhere between the late third round and early sixth round.

Raheim Sanders finished his college career at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Sanders is a powerful runner who could help to share the load on a running back committee or work as a shirts yardage, power running specialist in his first season, He could eventually take over as a lead back because of his large frame.

However, because of his lack of top-end speed, he would probably be limited to teams that use a power running game or be used as a short-yardage specialist. Here are three teams that look like good fits for the South Carolina back.

#3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were nearly unstoppable in short-yardage situations… until they met the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, that is. In the game, the Chiefs famously stopped Josh Allen on all three of his five quarterback sneak attempts.

Other than Allen, Buffalo doesn’t really have a short-yardage specialist. Adding a power running back would at least prevent defenses from locking up on the quarterback. It would also reduce the wear and tear for the franchise signal caller.

The Bills could also get Raheim Sanders in the back half of the draft, allowing them to address other pressing issues in the first few rounds.

#2. Los Angeles Chargers

A power running back going to a Jim Harbaugh offense feels like a perfect match. The Los Angeles Chargers were inconsistent in the running game and ranked 20th in the NFL with 107.3 yards per game.

Jim Harbaugh’s brand of football is predicated on establishing the run. The Chargers had some issues in short-yardage and goal-line situations, especially when JK Dobbins was out with an injury. Dobbins is now a free agent.

While Hassan Haskins has been Harbaugh’s preferred option in those situations, Raheim Sanders could give the Chargers an alternative and add some depth at the position.

#1. New Orleans Saints

When he’s on the field, Alvin Kamara still has the skill set to break a game open. The former Tennessee running back has struggled with injuries recently, though. Kamara’s best football came when he had another running back to share the load.

New head coach Kellen Moore has a lot of work to do with the New Orleans Saints, but as he saw in Philadelphia, having a strong running game helps turn things around. Adding a tough, inside-the-tackles running back would help Kamara play more in space and avoid the beatings he’s taken the last few seasons.

In an NFC South division that doesn’t have a runaway favorite, having a strong running game could turn the Saints into serious contenders. Raheim Sanders could contribute to that potential turnaround.

