Ranking 2025 NFL Draft's top 3 Alabama Crimson Tide players who went undrafted on day 1 ft. Jalen Milroe

Alabama's NFL Draft journey continues with a few more players added to the pros. Thursday saw Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell being chosen in the draft's first round. As the NFL moves on to rounds two and three on Friday, there's one player who is particularly significant as a focus.

Ad

Jalen Milroe is part of a cluttered QB class. While Miami's Cam Ward went first on Thurdsay, the only other passer drafted so far is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Shedeur Sanders is still on the board, but Tide fans are wondering about Milroe. Here's the top three Bama NFL Draft prospects still on the board.

Top 3 Alabama draft prospects not chosen in Round One

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer presided over a mediocre senior season from QB Jalen Milroe (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Jalen Milroe, QB

Milroe is one of the hardest players in the draft to analyze. In many ways, he was a better although more raw prospect a season ago. At that point, he had thrown for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions. But enter coach Kalen DeBoer, whose passing offense was expected to improve Milroe's game.

It didn't. Milroe passed for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. His running game remained explosive (he scored 33 college TDs on the ground), but has raised some real questions regarding his accuracy and pocket skills. Milroe is only 6-foot-1 and his consistency is a major issue.

Ad

Many mock drafts have Milroe going in round two, but ESPN calls him the 49th best prospect still on the board after day one, which would likely equate to a third round selection. Still, he's likely to hear his name called on Friday.

Que Robinson, DE

Robinson is the type of late riser that will intruging some NFL Draft rooms. This is a player who only started five games in college. Despite only playing in nine games in his senior season due to injury, Robinson had 23 tackles and seven tackles for loss. At 240 pounds, Robinson is a bit light for the position.

Ad

He'll be picked by a team that will use him on special teams and give him a chance to develop into a defensive contributor. Robinson is a likely fifth or sixth round pick, so he'll probably be waiting on Saturday to be drafted.

Malachi Moore, S

Moore, on the other hand, was a Freshman All-American and started 46 games in his Alabama career. In his senior season, Moore finished with 70 tackles and 10 passes broken up.

Ad

But while Moore's production is great, his measurables are not. He's just 5-foot-11, weighs under 200 pounds and ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day. He's a football player, but not necessarily an NFL-level athlete.

Projections on Moore have been all over the place, ranging from fourth to seventh round. He's probably not getting picked on Friday, in any case.

What do you think of Milroe and the Alabama prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!