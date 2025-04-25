Ranking 2025 NFL Draft's top 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish players who were undrafted on day 1 ft. Riley Leonard

The first day of the 2025 NFL Draft was uneventful for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish didn't have any players selected in the first round. But that situation figures to change in the later rounds. The Irish have several outstanding prospects who are likely to be drafted.

Ad

At the center of discussion is QB Riley Leonard. Leonard is party of a very uncertain QB class that saw Miami's Cam Ward go No. 1 overall and be joined in the first round by Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart. Leonard is among a clump of QBs who will be drafted later and whose NFL futures are uncertain. Here's the story on him and the other ND top prospects.

Top 3 Notre Dame NFL Draft prospects not selected on day one of 2025 draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Xavier Watts had an outstanding season for Notre Dame and should be drafted on Friday. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

1. Xavier Watts, S

A two-year starter, Watts has been among the nation's most productive defensive backs over the last two seasons. In 2024, he had 82 tackles and broke up 16 passes, including six interceptions. He had 188 tackles and 31 pass break ups for his Notre Dame career.

Watts is right at 6-foot tall and weighs just over 200 pounds. His 4.58-second 40-yard dash isn't blazing, but it is solid. Many mock drafts think he goes in round two, but ESPN has him as the 38th best prospect available, which would suggest round three. Either way, he's nearly certain to be picked on Friday.

Ad

2. Benjamin Morrison, CB

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Morrison's stock would be higher had he not missed most of his final season due to a hip injury. In basically two and a half seasons, he amassed 84 tackles and 27 passes broken up.

Watts is just over 6-foot tall, but is thin at around 190 pounds. The injury issue would linger, but he's been an outstanding college cornerback whose game should translate well to the NFL. He's generally slated into round three in many mock drafts, but ESPN might be a bit more optimistic. They rank Morrison as the No. 31 prospect after round one, which could sneak him into round two.

Ad

3. Riley Leonard, QB

A transfer from Duke, where an ankle injury sidelined him for much of his junior season, Leonard had an excellent season at Notre Dame. He threw for 2,861 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for another 906 yards and 17 scores.

Leonard is an intriguing prospect. At over 6-foot-3 and nearly 215 pounds, he has a good, athletic build. The precise vagueries of NFL defenses and pocket protection will take some adjustment, but he has NFL supporters. Leonard projects as a likely fourth or fifth round pick, who could hear his name on Friday, but likely will wait until Saturday.

What do you think of Notre Dame's NFL hopefuls? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.