Ranking 2025 NFL Draft's top 3 Texas Longhorns players who were undrafted on day 1 ft. Quinn Ewers

Texas's 2025 NFL Draft class is off to a big start. Three Longhorns found themselves taken in the first round on Thursday. But for the standouts who aren't Kelvin Banks Jr., Jahdae Barron or Matthew Golden, the focus shifts to Friday. Here's the best of the Longhorns still on the board.

Top 3 Texas Players not picked on NFL Draft day one

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins is the Longhorn most likely to be selected on day two of the NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Alfred Collins, DT

Collins was a highly-regarded recruit who took his time growing into his role at Texas. But there is no substitute for his 6-foot-5, 330 pound frame. Collins had a nice senior season, with 55 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss. Both the most recent mock drafts and ESPN's best available rankings (where Collins starts day two at No. 39 remaining) suggests his time is coming soon.

A likely third round pick, Collins is certianly likely to hear his name called tonight by an NFL team. His best skills aren't exceptionally eye-catching, but there aren't many 330 pound players as athletic as Alfred Collins.

Gunnar Helm, TE

Helm is an out-of-nowhere prospect who played his way into the NFL Draft. In his first three years at Texas, Helm caught a total of 19 passes. But then the 6-foot-5, 240 pound tight end showed out in 2024. Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

Round one of the draft saw Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren fly off the board. For most tight ends, it's not so simple. Helm projects as a likely third-round pick. ESPN has him as the 47th best prospect still on the draft board after round one. He's got a good chance to his name called on Thursday night.

Quinn Ewers, QB

As a respected player in the most up-and-down QB class in years, Ewers' situation is very unclear. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders dropped from round one and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart took his place. There are several solid QBs, many ranked of Ewers, still on the board.

Ewers passed for over 3,000 yards in each of his last two seasons. He finished with 68 college touchdowns against 24 interceptions. While some mock drafts have him in round three, ESPN ranks Ewers as the No. 79 remaining prospect, which would slide him into round four. Ewers could be drafted tonight, but may have to wait for Saturday to learn his NFL team.

What do you think of Ewers and the remaining Texas Longhorns? Share your take below in our comments section!

