Ranking all Big Ten teams from worst to first heading into the 2023 season

The Big Ten is set for another competitive season when the 2023 season kicks off. At a time like this when the fall camp is underway, hopes and dreams of college football glory are very much alive among teams and athletes.

Nonetheless, many such dreams will eventually die a premature death.

Predicting outcomes in the Big Ten is consistently captivating within the realm of college football due to its competitive landscape and high level of play.

As the 2023 college football season approaches here is a look at the Big Ten teams, ranked from worst to best:

#14. Northwestern

Following a 1-11 record in 2022, evident on-field problems had already resulted in Northwestern finding itself as the worst team in the Big Ten.

Nonetheless, the program finds itself in the midst of a hazing allegation which has led to the dismissal of long-term coach Pat Fitzgerald, ultimately affecting the Wildcats' preparation for the upcoming season.

#13. Indiana

Tom Allen finds himself under intense pressure after recording consecutive losing seasons. The Hoosiers have gone 6-18 in the last two seasons and had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season.

Following the addition of more than a dozen players through the transfer portal, this result next season could prompt the need for staff overhaul in the program.

#12. Rutgers

Greg Schiano is heading into his fourth season with the Scarlet Knights and he is yet to produce a winning season at the program. Notably, Rutgers hasn't won more than three conference games since 2012.

The program is evidently making positive strides in its defense, however, the offense needs to play at a high level following a meager 17.4 points per game last season.

#11. Michigan State

Mel Tucker finds himself on the hot seat after recording a losing season unexpectedly. He led Michigan State to an impressive 11-2 record in 2021, which earned him a massive contract extension.

The Spartans are also currently dealing with a high level of uncertainty following the departure, which includes quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

#10. Purdue

Purdue won the Big Ten West last season following an 8-6 record, losing the championship game to Michigan. However, the Boilermakers have lost a lot of personnel since then, which include head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Cory Trice.

Given these circumstances, the prospects of making a return to Indianapolis seem quite dim.

#9. Nebraska

Nebraska appears to be in a more robust position following the groundbreaking hiring of Matt Rhule to replace Scott Frost. Rhule is renowned for his ability to effect rapid transformations on college football teams.

He has already invigorated the Cornhuskers' recruiting efforts by bringing in solid players, leading to a revitalized enthusiasm among supporters.

#8. Illinois

Illinois was one of the surprise packages of the 2022 college football season. The Fighting Illini team showcased brilliance in defense and offense last season, resulting in a six-game winning streak during the season.

The highly physical defense limited opponents to just an average of 12.8 points per game and could play a crucial role in Bret Bielema's team's success in 2023.

#7. Minnesota

P.J. Fleck has led Minnesota to four winning seasons in the last five with a perfect record in the program's bowl game appearances.

However, the team will come up with a new identity in 2023 following the departure of quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohammed Ibrahim. While they've brought in a couple of replacements, it is to be seen what impact they could have.

#6. Maryland

Following an 8-5 record, Maryland had their most successful season under coach Mike Locksley in 2022. However, the Terrapins hold a huge potential to perform better in the upcoming season.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to play a crucial role in the team next season after an outstanding performance in 2022 with over 3,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

#5. Iowa

Amidst the ever-changing college football landscape, Iowa remains a consistent contender for the Big Ten West, relying on its defensive dominance as a driving force.

With the impeccable ability to play a grinding defense, the Hawkeyes boast the top-performing unit in the Big Ten last season when it comes to both yards and points allowed and that is expected to continue.

#4. Wisconsin

With new head coach Luke Fickell working alongside offensive coordinator Phil Longo, there's a strong intent to significantly expand Wisconsin's offensive approach next season.

The Badgers haven't been to the Big Ten championship game since 2019 but they are considered favorites to take the West division in 2023 considering their situation from last season.

#3. Penn State

Without a doubt, James Franklin's Penn State team has the potential to secure the conference championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2023.

This is despite being stuck behind Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East Division for years. The Nittany Lions haven't been to the title games since 2016 but will take their chances in the upcoming season.

#2. Ohio State

Ohio State is entering the 2023 season with the aim of recovering from a close playoff loss to Georgia last season. The Buckeyes will also seek to end their two consecutive seasons without a Big Ten championship.

Following a decade of dominance, Ohio State now finds itself behind arch-rivals Michigan in the Big Ten and will look to end that in the upcoming season.

#1. Michigan

Following two consecutive Big Ten championships and appearances in the college football playoffs, Michigan is no doubt the best team in the congregation going into the 2023 season. The Wolverines have not won three consecutive Big Ten titles since 1990 but have a good chance at that this season.

With quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum returning to the team, there's a lot of continuity in the team.