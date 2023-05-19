With spring practice underway, it's time to analyze the top positions in the ACC. We saw Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, and others selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Luckily, for college football fans, the cupboard is not bare at the QB position.

The ACC has a rich history of outstanding QB play. Jim Kelly and Vinny Testaverde at Miami, Dan Marino at Pittsburgh, Philip Rivers at NC State, and Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, to name a few.

As we turn our attention to the 2023 ACC QB class, we are in luck as the conference again has some of the best talents in the nation. Let's take a look at the QB landscape in the ACC:

Top 10 ACC QBs

1) Drake Maye- North Carolina Tar Heels

Drake Maye tops the list, and there should not be much debate. Drake Maye ushered in one of the most impressive seasons anyone will ever see from a freshman. Maye accounted for over 5,000 yards of offense and led the ACC in total yards per game. Several aspects of Maye's game were shocking, but the mobility has to top the list. Drake Maye will challenge Caleb Williams for the Heisman Trophy and the #1 slot in the 2024 NFL draft.

2) Jordan Travis- Florida State Seminoles

Jordan Travis was the most improved player in college football in 2022. Travis went from an inaccurate thrower to the leader of one of the top offenses in the nation. Florida State brought back plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball, so expectations in Tallahassee are high.

3) Cade Klubnik- Clemson Tigers

Clemson fans clamored for Cade Klubnik throughout the 2022 season. Reluctantly, Head Coach Dabo Swinney relented and put Klubnik in for the title game. Immediately, the freshman phenom sparked a dormant offense and propelled the Tigers to a victory and the ACC crown. The showcase was spectacular, but can Cade Klubnik put it together consistently in his sophomore season?

4) Brennan Armstrong- NC State Wolfpack

ACC fans will recognize the NC State transfer. Brennan Armstrong was a star during his time as a Virginia Cavalier. Armstrong will have a familiar face on the Wolfpack sideline as he is coached by former and now current play-caller Robert Anae. Armstrong will have to improve his decision-making, but his versatility is impressive.

5) Phil Jurkovec- Pittsburgh Panthers

Phil Jurkovec is one of college football's grizzled veterans. Jurkovec had previous stops at Notre Dame and Boston College. Unfortunately, for Jurkovec, he has been unable to shake the injury-prone label as the last two seasons have been cut short. Jurkovec is a traditional, drop-back, big-armed QB. Jurkovec can make a difference for a Panthers program if he can remain on the field.

6) Riley Leonard- Duke Blue Devils

Riley Leonard was considered a liability at the QB position heading into the 2022 season. Leonard and the Duke offense was one of the surprise stories of the ACC. They became one of the tougher units to stop in the conference. Riley Leonard is sneaky and athletic and can burn you on the ground.

7) Tyler Van Dyke- Miami Hurricanes

Tyler Van Dyke is one of the wild cards as we enter the 2023 season. Van Dyke was the poster boy for Miami football heading into the 2022 season and fell flat on his face. Can "TVD" find the magic he had at the end of the 2021 season, or will we see the underwhelming version from 2022?

8) Jack Plummer- Louisville Cardinal

Jack Plummer is yet another well-traveled QB. Plummer began his career at Purdue before transferring to California. Neither stop worked, and Plummer is off to his third college. There is reason for optimism. Plummer is a talented signal-caller but hasn't put it all together yet. Jeff Brohm oversees the Jake Plummer reclamation project. Plummer played for Brohm during his time at Purdue. If anyone knows the strengths and weaknesses and how to play to them, it's the Louisville Head Coach.

9) Garrett Shrader- Syracuse Orange

Garrett Shrader improved his game in every analytical category in 2022. Shraders was a more accurate and aggressive QB, challenging defenses down the field. Shrader's projection should have Syracuse fans excited for the 2023 season.

10) Haynes King- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Haynes King is a dice roll, one that could pay off handsomely. King couldn't live up to expectations while at Texas A&M, so he transferred to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have the pieces in place to get the best out of King's skill set. College players come out of nowhere annually. If you are looking for this year's potential breakout, look no further than Haynes King.

