College Football is more quarterback driven than ever before. As the spring season comes to a close, it's time to evaluate and rank the quarterbacks in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference (SEC). With a mix of returning stars, talented transfers, and promising freshmen, the SEC boasts an impressive array of signal-callers.

From 14 to 1: the Best QB's in the SEC Ranked

14. Graham Mertz, Senior, University of Florida

Mertz transfers from Wisconsin after 32 mediocre starts for the Badgers . He completed less than 60% of his passes in four seasons, while throwing 29 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. Following Anthony Richardson will be an incredibly tough task, and even his off-the-charts ability led to a losing record in Billy Napier‘s inaugural season as the Gators head coach.

It would not surprise anybody if Ohio State transfer Jack Miller sneaks in and takes the job away from Mertz.

13. Brady Cook, Junior, Missouri

Maybe the lightbulb finally went off for Cook. He finished the season on a nine touchdown to one interception stretch and a winning record. Missouri has been the epitome of average in the past two seasons, with back-to-back, 6-6 regular seasons that end in a bowl loss with Brady Cook at the helm.

If Cook continues to elevate his level of play to what he did late in the season, and Missouri’s talent develops, they could post their first winning season since 2018. It will not help that he’s coming off of Labrum surgery.

12. AJ Swann, Sophomore, Vanderbilt

Swann is the prototypical Vanderbilt quarterback, a steady diet of consistency, if unspectacular play. Once he pulled the job from Mike Wright (who left in the portal), Swann threw 10 touchdowns to two picks. The former four-star recruit has great touch on his throws and underrated ability to create plays at a structure, despite not being the most athletic dual threat.

11. Payton Thorne, Junior/Robby Ashford, Sophomore, Auburn

One of the few quarterback battles left in the SEC, Hugh Freeze has a difficult decision ahead of him. Following an underwhelming spring, Payton Thorne and his 25 career Michigan State starts transferred in to give Robbie Ashford true competition. The two-year starter will most likely catch up and overtake Ashford.

Hugh Freeze has been known to get the most out of quarterbacks, most recently Malik Willis at liberty.

10. Tyler Buchner, Sophomore/ Jaylen Milroe, Sophomore/ Ty Simpson Freshman, Alabama

Apparently, quarterback competitions are the newest trend in the state of Alabama. Following the departure of the number one pick in the 2023 draft Bryce Young, little is known about who will be the Crimson Tide quarterback in week one. Jaylen Millrose, one start against Arkansas, put to bed his athleticism questions, but arose plenty of his ability to make plays downfield.

Tyler Buchner followed his Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees in hopes of starting, but even Buchner completes less than 60% of his passes. This will be the first year since the pre-Jalen Hurts era that Alabama will not have one of the Premier QBs in college football

9. Devin Leary, Senior, Kentucky

Leary will make his first start in the SEC after a pectoral injury cut his last season, and career at NC State, short. With Will Lewis leaving, it only made sense for Kentucky to get a stopgap QB with some potential. We can’t forget the fact that Leary is two years removed from a 35 touchdown season, where he led the Wolfpack to the best campaign of the 2000’s. Can OC Liam Cohen build around the senior?

8. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Junior

Dart is the most polarizing quarterback in the southeastern conference. After opening up with seven straight wins, the Ole Miss rebels lost four out of five. Many losses were due to Dart's up-and-down play. He has the ability to beat defenses by throwing or running, with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 600 yards on the ground last season. On the flipside, he gives the ball up entirely too often. However, his 11 interceptions and three lost fumbles turned the tides away from the favor of Ole Miss too often in 2022.

7. Conner Weigman, sophomore, Texas A&M

The SEC has its next prodigal son. Five-star recruit Connor Weigman took the job from Max Johnson as a freshman. He has syet to throw an interception, while throwing eight touchdown passes. He is expected to fulfill the prophecy, bringing the move for Jimbo Fisher full circle and reaching the heights the Texas A&M fans expect of the Aggies.

6. Carson Beck, Junior, Georgia

While Carson Beck has zero starts as the successor of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett, his experience in his small sample size of football has been nearly perfect. With much talent the junior quarterback will have around him, he is expecting to continue that tradition. Some even predict Beck to exceed Bennett's production as a first year starter. Most of Georgia fans have high expectations to three-peat for the first time since 1934.

5. Will Rogers, Senior, Mississippi State

Will Rogers is the elder statesman of the SEC QBs. He has a significant shot at breaking the all-time SEC passing yards record. With Zach Cornett now being the head coach, it will be interesting to see how Rogers adjusts after throwing 71 touchdowns in the past two years. Nevertheless, he is as consistent an SEC QB there is.

4. Spencer Rattler, Senior, South Carolina

Rattler's name is the most famous in the SEC, but it’s not particular in a positive light. Now with 30 starts, 17 in Oklahoma, and 13 at South Carolina, Rattler is who he is. He has one last opportunity to prove his status is as a great quarterback. If his end-of-ear is any indication, he and head coach Shane Beamer might be in for a “Tennessee” like season in 2023.

3. Joe Milton III, Senior, Tennessee.

Most of the time when teams lose 3,100 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and two interceptions, coaches are looking around for how they’re going to fill that void. Not in Knoxville. Joe Milton and his rocket arm slid right into the orange bowl and dominated Clemson with a three-touchdown passing performance. If his accuracy continues to grow, there’s no reason the former Michigan quarterback will not explode in Josh Heupel‘s offense. He’s arguably a better NFL prospects than Hendon Hooker was.

2. KJ Jefferson, Senior, Arkansas

KJ Jefferson is what people would call a great "College Quarterback” if this were 2007. Now, he’s simply a great quarterback. Sam Pittman‘s Razorbacks are looking to bounce back after a down year. They’re gonna need KJ Jefferson to do exactly what he’s been doing: complete passes and high clip, protect the ball, be an explosive dual threat, and score touchdowns. All of which he showed he can and will do.

1. Jayden Daniels, Senior, LSU

If Caleb Williams was not doing unimaginable things at USC, Jayden Daniels would be the talk of the college football season. He and Brian Kelly resurrected LSU after one season, upsetting Alabama and making it to the SEC championship game. Daniels will have to take the next step and improve on his 28 overall touchdown performance from this past season to win the SEC, but in 43 career starts, he’s only gotten better with time.

In an embarrassment of riches, LSU arguably has the best back up as well. Garrett Nussmeier came in for the injured Daniels in the SEC championship game and lit up the scoreboard. His heroic performance gave LSU an outside chance of upending the most dominant Georgia team we’ve seen.

