Ranking Every SEC Team's Most Interesting Game in 2023: Alabama-LSU, Georgia-Tennessee, and more

The SEC is one of the toughest to navigate in the world of college football as there are many powerhouses lurking. With programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs all competing to win the Southeastern Conference championship, it feels like a warpath at times.

There are many interesting matchups, and not every SEC team faces off against one another in a season as there are 14 different teams. We dove into the schedule and broke it down to the eight most impactful games in the conference, with every team included once on the list.

No. 8: Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (Oct. 28)

Vanderbilt has struggled to put a competitive football program on the field, but taking on Ole Miss is big for the Commodores. Ole Miss stomped them 52-28 on the road, and with this game now with the Rebels crowd, it will be even more electric.

No. 7: South Carolina vs. Kentucky (Nov. 18)

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats meet on the gridiron in the penultimate game of the regular season. Both teams ended up over .500 a year ago, and this game was fun last season. South Carolina edged out a 24-14 road win over a ranked Kentucky program, and the Wildcats are going to be out for revenge.

No. 6: Florida vs. Missouri (Nov. 18)

Two 6-7 (3-5 SEC) teams from a year ago will duke it out in the second-to-last game of the regular season. It will be interesting to see how quarterback Brady Cook plays after offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Florida is going to have to figure out the quarterback position with Anthony Richardson now in the NFL.

This SEC matchup was a one-possession game last year, so expect things to be tight.

No. 5: Texas A&M vs. LSU (Nov. 25)

LSU and Texas A&M wrap up the regular season against one another, and this is the chance for the Aggies to battle the top of their division. Texas A&M will be a large underdog here, and LSU will likely be in the hunt for one of the four College Football Playoff spots. Last year's matchup saw A&M go on the road and win 38-23, so expect this to be a dogfight.

No. 4: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (Oct. 21)

This is the first game on the list to actually happen as the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks meet in mid-October. Neither team in the West division did well in SEC play as they combined to go 7-9 last season. Mississippi State picked up a 23-point home win last year, but don't expect this game to be as easy.

No. 3: LSU vs. Alabama (Nov. 4)

The two best teams out of the West division a year ago clash in early November, and this should be a huge game as usual. LSU has looked to improve its roster with Jayden Daniels under center and a whole new defense essentially. Alabama has a lot of its core gone with quarterback Bryce Young drafted first and figuring out if this is the end of Nick Saban's dynasty in Tuscaloosa.

No. 2: Georgia vs. Tennessee (Nov. 18)

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers square off in the penultimate game of the regular season. These teams were the top two teams in the SEC East, with two of the top records in the entire conference.

Georgia has a lot to figure out as it goes for a third consecutive NCAA championship, and both teams have new quarterbacks. The Bulldogs won 27-13 last season, and this is going to be a game with a lot of implications for the conference as a whole.

No. 1: Alabama vs. Auburn (Nov. 25)

The Iron Bowl is the most impactful SEC game on this year's schedule, and it's not even close. This is an annual tradition, and this year happens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This game could mean a lot in terms of who will be coming out of the West Division for the conference title, so mark your calendars for this one.

