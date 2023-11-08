Ranking the top 3 Big 12 coaches on the hot seat entering Week 11 feat. Dave Aranda

There are a few Big 12 coaches on the hot seat right now as the regular season is a few weeks from wrapping up. While they may not be fired due to very little time creating the culture of the program, that does not change the fact that they need to start producing.

The Big 12 Conference is very interesting, as there has been a lot of new teams joining, so the inferior play could be summed up to the rosters not being able to compete.

Either way, good coaching gets the best of their players. Here are three names that deserve to be on the hot seat right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Big 12 coaches on the hot seat entering Week 11

Dave Aranda - Baylor

Houston vs Baylor

Dave Aranda is in his fourth season as the Baylor Bears coach but is one of the top Big 12 coaches on the hot seat right now.

He has a 23-22 career record, but one of those seasons was a 12-win year. It seems like he could replace his staff before being let go, but there are issues with his ability to lead to wins.

Dana Holgerson - Houston

Dana Holgerson has little job security right now.

Dana Holgerson is one of the Big 12 coaches on the hit seat and has the highest chance of losing his job after the 2023 college football season.

He has a strong career but has been struggling in the Big 12 Conference. During his first six games in the new conference, the defense allowed 36.7 points per game. So it will be difficult to buy into this being considered a great first season in the conference.

Scott Satterfield - Cincinnati

Cincinnati Oklahoma St Football

This one is admittedly a little tough, as this is the first season for Scott Satterfield as the top person for the Cincinnati Bearcats, but he has not clicked thus far.

With the defense being their biggest weakness, ranking 90th in college football giving up 28.3 points per game, that side of the ball is obviously the Bearcats' weakest link.

There's very little chance that Satterfield is going to be fired after the season, as he's building the program his way, and one year of subpar results will not get the job done. However, it's fair to say to say that he's one of the Big 12 coaches on the hot seat.