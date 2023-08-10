Ranking the top 5 best college football logos ft. Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and more

The 2023 college football season is less than a month away. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Navy Midshipmen on August 26 to kick off the season. Twelve more teams will begin their season later in the day.

With the season less than a month away, take a look at the five best logos in college football.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes logo is one of the most iconic in college football. It features a red 'O' and a black 'Ohio State' with both in gray outlining.

While they changed the font of the 'Ohio State' ahead of the 2013 season, the style has remained in place since the 1987 season. Previously, they had used the red 'O' without the writing.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide also have one of the most iconic logos in college football. It features a red 'A' inside of a circle that has 'Alabama Crimson Tide' written in grey over a red surface area. They have had the same logo since 2004.

From 1998 through 2004, the logo featured their mascot 'Big Al,' an elephant, with 'Alabama' written in large red font and 'Crimson Tide' written in small white font. Prior to that, their logo had a red 'A' with 'Big Al' leaning out of the top of the letter with 'Crimson Tide' written in red over a white scroll.

#3 Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are yet another program with an iconic logo, which has been an orange tiger paw since 1977. It previously featured two different variations of a full tiger with 'Clemson' written, originally in orange from 1965 to 1969 and in black from 1970 to 1976.

From 1951 to 1964, the logo featured an orange 'C' with a tiger sitting inside of the lettering. Prior to that, the logo was simply a tiger head.

#4 Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles logo features a Seminole warrior shouting. Florida State has used three different renditions of the same logo since 1976.

Up until 1989, the logo had a yellow like tint to it and had 'Florida State' written across the feather. From 1990 through 2013, the tint was removed, while the writing was removed ahead of the 2014 season.

#5 Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have not changed their logo since before the 1961 season. It simply features a burnt orange longhorn head. The logo remains the only one used by the program as they had previously used blank helmets.