Ranking the top 5 coaches in Nick Saban's coaching tree ft. Lane Kiffin

Nick Saban has made the transition from coach to television analyst, but his shadow remains over the full landscape of college football. Saban has a massive coaching tree of former assistants who are now powerful coaches in their own right. Here's a rundown of the top five coaches who have come up the Nick Saban coaching tree.

Top 5 coaches in Nick Saban's coaching tree

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is part of the Saban coaching tree. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Cignetti was the wide receiver coach and recruiting coordinator starting with Saban's first Alabama squad in 2007. He stayed with the Tide for four seasons, then left to take his first head coaching job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After stops at Elon and James Madison, he took over Indiana in 2024 and promptly led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff.

4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Sarkisian had already been a head coach at Washington and USC. But he was forced out at USC amid rumors of a drinking problem. He was an offensive assistant under Saban in the 2016 season and called plays for the national title game with Clemson after offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin took the Florida Atlantic head coaching job.

Sarkisian has cleaned up his life and in the last two years, led Texas to 12 wins and then 13 wins.

3. Dan Lanning, Oregon

Lanning was a grab assistant under Saban in 2015 when the Tide won a national title. From there, Lanning spent two years at Memphis as an assistant before he landed with Kirby Smart at Georgia. Lanning got the Oregon job in 2022 and has gone 35-6 in his three seasons with the Ducks. He's one of the most highly regarded offensive minds in college football.

2. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Kiffin had coached the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee and USC before he landed with Saban at Alabama. Saban hired Kiffin as offensive coordinator, where he coaches from 2014 through 2016. After three seasons at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin took the Ole Miss job. He's 44-18 with the Rebels including a trio of double-digit victory seasons. Working under Saban seemed to revitalize Kiffin's career.

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

Smart came to Alabama with Saban in 2007. The following season, he was defensive coordinator, a position he held through the end of the 2015 season. Smart then left for the Georgia job. He's 105-19 there and won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. Smart seems like the closest thing to the heir apparent to Saban's legacy.

What's your take on the Lane Kiffin coaching three. Share your take on the best of the bunch below in our comments section!

