Ranking the top 5 Heisman finalists from Nick Saban's Alabama ft. Bryce Young, Mark Ingram, and more

Nick Saban's stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most successful by a coach in the history of the sport. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the coach has won six national titles, nine Southeastern Conference championships and 13 SEC Western Division titles and made eight playoff appearances in the 10 years of the new format.

Whether you believe the Crimson Tide deserved this year's tap for an eighth playoff appearance or not, chances are that Saban might get his seventh national title with the school.

Further indicative of Saban's success, all of Alabama's Heisman trophy winners have come under Saban: Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Devonta Smith and Bryce Young.

Let's check the list of the top five Heisman finalists from Nick Saban's Alabama:

Top five Heisman finalists from Nick Saban's Alabama

#1, Mark Ingram, RB, 2009

In his Heisman year, Ingram recorded 1,658 and 17 touchdowns on 271 carries. He also had 334 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. That year was also the first national title for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

Ingram was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American.

#2, Derrick Henry, RB, 2015

Henry is the second running back on this list, winning the Heisman in 2015. That year, he had 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns on 395 carries as the Crimson Tide also won the national title.

Henry was also awarded the Maxwell, Doak Walker, Walter Camp and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards while receiving first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-SEC honors.

#3, DeVonta Smith, WR, 2020

Smith won his Heisman in 2020, recording 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on 117 receptions. Smith, the first player on the list to have won the national title twice (2017 and 2020), was named the MVP of the 2020 national title game.

Besides the coveted Heisman, he won the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Fred Biletnikoff, and Paul Hornung awards. He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the AP College Football Player of the Year while receiving first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American honors.

#4, Bryce Young, QB, 2021

Young is the first quarterback on this list and the only one not to have won the national title in his Heisman year. He won a national title in 2020 and his Heisman in 2021. In 2021, he threw for 4,872 yards, with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also won the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Manning awards. The AP and Sporting News also selected him as the College Football Player of the Year. As usual, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and received first-team All-SEC honors while being a consensus All-American.

#5, A.J. McCarron, QB, 2013

McCarron is the only player on this list not to win a Heisman trophy under Nick Saban. McCarron ended second in the 2013 voting behind Florida State's Jameis Winston. However, he is the one with the most national titles having won it all in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

In 2013, he won the Maxwell, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Kellen Moore awards. He was a second-team All-SEC selection and a first-team All-American.