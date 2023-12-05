Ranking the top 5 Heisman finalists from Ohio State ft. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State is one of the most prestigious programs in college football. The Buckeyes have seen seven players win the Heisman Trophy while also having plenty of other finalists.

Although the Heisman finalists are often forgotten about, with OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. named a finalist in 2023, here are the top five finalists in Ohio State's history.

Top 5 Ohio State Heisman finalists

#1, Keith Byars, 1984

Keith Byars finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1984, as Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie won the award that year.

Byars played in 11 games and rushed for 1655 yards on 313 carries while also rushing for 22 touchdowns. The Ohio State running back added 453 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to total 2,108 yards from scrimmage.

It was a dominant year for an RB, but Byars didn't do enough to get the Heisman.

#2, Marvin Harrison Jr., 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. was named as one of the top-four Heisman finalists for the 2023 season.

The OSU wide receiver had one of the best years a receiver has had in college football for quite some time.

Harrison finished the season with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Although he had a great season, Harrison likely won't be in the top three for Heisman Trophy voting this season.

#3, Howard Cassady, 1954

Howard Cassady finished third in Heisman voting in 1954 but ended up winning the award the following season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes running back had 609 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 102 carries. Cassady also added 137 receiving yards, which was super impressive for an RB back then.

Wisconsin running back Alan Ameche ended up winning the Heisman that season.

#4, CJ Stroud, 2022

CJ Stroud finished his college season with a dominant finish, but it wasn't enough to win the Heisman Trophy as he finished third in voting.

Stroud went 258 for 389 for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Caleb Williams ended up winning the Heisman that year as the USC quarterback had one of the most impressive college seasons in years.

#5, Bob Ferguson, 1961

Bob Ferguson finished second in the Heisman voting in 1961.

The Ohio State running back had 853 yards on 160 carries, along with 13 rushing touchdowns. He also added 42 receiving yards for 895 yards from scrimmage.

However, the Heisman went to Syracuse running back Ernie Davis, who had 115 fewer rushing yards than Ferguson but one more rushing touchdown.