Ranking the top 5 Ohio State QBs of all time ft. Troy Smith

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on top of the college football world and it's hardly the first time. Ohio State has been one of the top college football programs in the nation and no small amount of credit has been with the quarterbacks. Ohio State has featured some truly outstanding QBs. Here's a rundown of the best of the bunch.

Top 5 Ohio State QBs of all-time

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud was one of the top QBs in Ohio State history. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Will Howard

Howard was the dependable focal point of the 2024 CFP championship team. A transfer from Kansas State, he was one of only three OSU QBs to pass for 4,000 yards in a year, finishing with 4,010 yards. His 35 touchdowns tied for fifth best all-time. But Howard's ultimately legacy won't be in the numbers. It'll be in the fact that he was a winner.

4. JT Barrett

Barrett sits atop most of the career stat lists in OSU history. He passed for 9,434 yards, more than 1,000 yards above the second-place passer on the list. Likewise, he threw for 104 touchdowns, which tops the runner-up by 19 touchdowns. Barrett rushed for an additional 3,263 yards and 43 scores on the ground. As a starter for three and a half years, Barrett was a statistical marvel.

3. Art Schlichter

Schlichter was the all-time OSU passing leader at the time of his career. He passed for 7,547 yards as a four-year starter. His 50 touchdowns still ranks in the top ten in OSU history. Schlichter's pro career was derailed, in part due to his issues with gambling. But his time as a Buckeye was deeply impressive and he'll remain an OSU legend.

2. C.J. Stroud

Stroud would have set all the Ohio State records had he played for four years of college. Instead, even with three years, he threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns. That's second in OSU history in both categories. Ohio State was a national power in Stroud's three seasons, but he didn't win a national title. That's about the only negative to his career.

1. Troy Smith

Troy Smith is the only Buckeye QB to win a Heisman Trophy, which he did in 2006. Smith became a part-time starter in 2004 and then started in 2005 and 2006. He passed for 5,720 yards and 54 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,197 yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith led Ohio State to the national title game but they lost to Florida. He's still a Buckeye legend.

Who's your pick for top OSU QB of all time? Share your take below in our comments section!

