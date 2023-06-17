Ranking the top 5 QB standouts at the Elite 11 Finals? Georgia commit Dylan Raiola, Alabama commit Julian Sayin, and more 

The Elite 11 Finals are happening, providing an annual battle to see which quarterback prospect is able to produce the best. There are 20 quarterback prospects who are going through a pro day consisting of 20 scripted passes.

Here's a list of the top five players who have had an excellent time showcasing their abilities at Redondo Union High in Redondo Beach, California.

Ranking the top five at the Elite 11

#5, Jaydn Davis, Michigan

Jaydn Davis has proven that he can provide a lot of velocity behind his deep passes. He struggled to find consistency throughout Thursday's session specifically and needs to find that rhythm on his short and intermediate passes. Davis can be a star and throw with the elite quarterbacks at the Elite 11; he just needs to continue improving as the event continues.

#4, Air Noland, Ohio State

Not only has the Ohio State commitment shown to have the greatest name in the Elite 11, but he has showcased his talented throwing skills. The southpaw threw missiles throughout the first two days. And despite being a pocket passer, Noland has shown he can still create strong, accurate throws while moving around.

#3, Luke Kromenhoek, Florida State

With quarterback Jordan Travis playing his final year at Florida State, it looks like Luke Kromenhoek is going to fit right in and continue the line of solid quarterback play for the Seminoles. He struggled with the deep ball in his Elite 11 passes but had a great session to open the camp.

#2, Dylan Raiola, Georgia

Dylan Raiola looked sharp as he was using various arm slots during his Elite 11 performance. He was able to showcase the power the lower half of his body can develop to make deep passes down the field in stride. There are not too many throws that he is unable to connect on, and he continues to make people have dropped jaws watching his performance.

Eric Froton @CFFroton Michigan QB commit Jadyn Davis is out here at the Elite 11 ripping the 7-on-7 sessions! Michigan QB commit Jadyn Davis is out here at the Elite 11 ripping the 7-on-7 sessions! 🔥 https://t.co/AqIDrN3ix7

#1 at the Elite 11: Julian Sayin, Alabama

Alabama is dealing with question marks heading into the 2023 college season but the future looks bright for the program at the quarterback position in 2024. Julian Sayin's passing ability has looked crisp and consistent. He looked calm making dart throws throughout his throws.

