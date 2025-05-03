Ranking the top 5 rivalry games between Michigan and Ohio State as Ryan Day prepares to overcome crushing loss last year

Even through his first-ever national title, there's no doubt Ohio State coach Ryan Day remains haunted by another loss to Michigan in 2024. After a fourth straight loss in the series (with the Buckeyes ranked higher than the Wolverines each time), Ohio State is deeply in need of revenge.

But that would probably be the case independent of the streak or the importance of the game for national rankings. Ohio State and Michigan maintain one of the fiercest rivalries in college football and history proves it. Here's a rundown of the top 5 matchups between the rivals.

Top 5 Michigan/Ohio State battles

Sherrone Moore already has one epic win over Ohio State. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. The Upset (2024), Michigan 13, Ohio State 10

No recency bias here, this is the biggest upset in the history of the series. An unranked Michigan team that had struggled offensively all season was a 20.5 point road underdog at No. 2 Ohio State. But the Wolverines stopped the Buckeye offense and won a shocking victory in a defensive battle. Ohio State went on to win the CFP title, so this was a "lose the battle, win the war" situation.

4. The Overtimes (2016), Ohio State 30, Michigan 27

The only overtime game in the history of the series pitted No. 3 Michigan against No. 2 Ohio State. A key overtime spot on a fourth down play went OSU's way and the Buckeyes pulled out the win. As it stands, it was just the second game in the series to that time to feature OSU and UM teams ranked in the top three.

3. The Snow Bowl (1950), Michigan 9, Ohio State 3

Playing in a horrific blizzard, the teams punted 45 times in the game. Michigan didn't gain a single first down, but capitalized on a pair of blocked punts to claim the victory. Ohio State was soon to fire its coach over a game played in horrific weather conditions that turned into a punting "hot potato" contest.

2. The Tie (1973), Ohio State 10, Michigan 10

This wasn't the only tie in the series, but it was the biggest one. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan were both undefeated and after a tie, the Big Ten voted as to which team would get the Rose Bowl bid. Ohio State got the vote and the bowl game, while Michigan stewed over the results for years.

1. "The Game of the Century" (2006), Ohio State 42, Michigan 39

The only No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the series, this one lived up to the hype. QB Troy Smith had a great game for the Buckeyes as they were able to squeak past Michigan for a spot in the BCS national championship game. Ohio State would lose that game to Florida, but the Buckeyes will always have the memories of this massive rivalry battle.

What do you think of the biggest games in the Michigan/Ohio State rivlary? Share your take below in our comments section!

