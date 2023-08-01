Ranking the top 7 college football wide receivers of all time ft. Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and more

College football has seen plenty of stars at the wide receiver position that can change the game and turn an entire program around.

Although some went on to have Hall of Fame careers, others may have struggled in the pros, but this list is strictly about their college careers.

Let's take a look at the seven best college wide receivers of all time.

#7. Justin Blackmon

2012 NFL Combine

Justin Blackmon played three seasons at Oklahoma State and put up some insane college football numbers, even though his NFL career did not go as well.

In his freshman season, Blackmon recorded just 20 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns. But, in his next two seasons, he had over 1500 yards. Blackmon finished his career with 253 catches for 3564 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Blackmon finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2010.

#6. Larry Fitzgerald

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald played just two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, but he sure made an immediate impact.

As a freshman, Fitzgerald caught 69 receptions for 1005 yards and 12 touchdowns. Although his freshman season was amazing, he somehow did miles better in his junior year as he caught 92 passes for 1672 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In just two seasons, Fitzgerald ended his college career with 161 receptions for 2677 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also finished second in Heisman voting in 2003.

#5. Corey Davis

MAC Championship - Western Michigan vs. Ohio

Corey Davis played four years at Western Michigan in the MAC, and after catching 67 passes for 941 yards, he followed it up with three seasons having over 1400 yards.

Davis ended his college football career with 331 receptions for 5278 yards and 52 touchdowns. Although he played in the MAC, Davis was still one of the best receivers in all of college football, and he ended up being drafted fifth overall in 2017.

#4. Desmond Howard

DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game

Desmond Howard is one of two wide receivers ever to win the Heisman Trophy as he won the award in 1991.

The Michigan receiver played three college football seasons and recorded 134 receptions for 2146 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also was able to run the ball as well, which made him more effective as a receiver.

Although the numbers may not jump off the page, the fact he won the Heisman puts him on the list.

#3. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice played for Mississippi Valley State

Jerry Rice didn't play at a top school, rather he played for Mississippi Valley State, which was a Division I-AA school but still ended up being one of the best college receivers of all time.

Rice caught 301 career passes for 4,693 yards and 50 touchdowns and I-AA single-season records as a junior and senior.

To add to that, Rice ended up smashing his own record as a senior as he recorded 112 catches and 1,845 yards, as well as 27 touchdowns which was, at the time, an NCAA all-divisions record. Rice also had two games with five touchdowns that season.

#2. Calvin Johnson

Toyota Gator Bowl: West Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Calvin Johnson may not have the best numbers in college football, but he was still one of the best receivers.

Johnson caught 178 passes for 2927 yards in three seasons and had 28 touchdowns. However, Johnson recorded back-to-back All-American honors at Georgia Tech in 2005 and 2006.

Also, in 2006, he was named the Biletnikoff Award as the game’s top receiver and ACC Player of the Year.

#1. Randy Moss

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Randy Moss is the best college wide receiver of all time, and there is no debate.

Moss played just two college football seasons for Marshall and was dominant. In his freshman season, Marshall was transitioning from then-Division I-AA to I-A and recorded 78 passes for 1,709 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In 1997, Marshall was at the highest level of college football, and Randy Moss somehow got even better.

Moss had 96 catches for 1,820 yards and 26 touchdowns and, in his college career, finished with 54 touchdowns. Moss also caught a touchdown in every college game and won the Biletnikoff Award.

