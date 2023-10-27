Ranking the top 9 undefeated college football FBS teams entering Week 9 feat. JMU, Michigan

Nine undefeated college football teams remain as we enter Week 9 of the 2023 season. With incredible talent and excellent play, many outstanding teams are ready to continue proving their credentials as the top football programs in the country.

However, there is still a hierarchy among these undefeated college football teams. Take a look at all the nine programs as we rank them from the underdogs to the College Football Playoff hopefuls.

#9 James Madison Dukes (7-0)

The James Madison Dukes are the only undefeated college football team in the Sun Belt and are currently the No. 25-ranked program in the AP Poll. They are scoring 32.4 points per game while allowing 19.3 points per game.

The Dukes have won their last three games by double-digits, but they must continue their run and climb the list to be taken seriously.

#8 Liberty Flames (8-0)

The Liberty Flames have been exciting, with a 9-0 undefeated record while they go through Conference USA. They are scoring 37 points per game while allowing 20.9 points.

The combination of quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back Quinton Cooley has them the second-best program in running the football, with 280.6 yards per game. Defenses might find a way to stop them, but they will be a force going forward.

#7 Air Force Falcons (7-0)

The sole undefeated college football team in the Mountain West is the Air Force Falcons, ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll. They are a ground-and-pound offense as they lead college football with 306 rushing yards per game and control the time of possession.

The Falcons have also been excellent on the defensive side of the field, with 13.4 points per game, which is fourth in the NCAA. They have a formula that is overwhelming their opponents right now.

#6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

We are getting to the College Football Playoff hopeful programs as the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are in this spot. Oklahoma has struggled as of late, with a +6 point differential in its last two games, and things are looking a bit tough for the Big 12 team.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has made this offense incredible: it is fourth in scoring (43.1) and 13th in defense (16.1). However, the team's undefeated status will likely end sooner rather than later.

#5 Florida State Seminoles (7-0)

The No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles have been overpowering as they remain undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

They are excellent offensively, ranking fifth in college football with 41.6 points per game. Quarterback Jordan Travis being in the Heisman Trophy race shows how well the team has done.

#4 Washington Huskies (7-0)

The No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies have the potential to dominate as the sole undefeated college football team in the Pac-12. However, it does not look great for the program as it nears a brutal end-of-year schedule.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been leading the Heisman Trophy race and is throwing for 403.3 yards per game. Being incredible on both sides of the football means this team is clicking.

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)

The No. 3-ranked Ohio State has been vanquishing teams left and right as the Buckeyes are 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten). That includes wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.

Their offense is doing incredibly well and has talent, like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. However, their defense allows 10.0 points per game, which is incredible. They have yet to concede 20 points in a game this season.

#2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with a sign-stealing scandal but are dominant as the No. 2-ranked program in college football. The team is 5-0 in the Big Ten.

The combination of coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum is unbelievable. They also lead college football with just 5.9 points per game allowed, so who is going to stop them?

Top Undefeated College Football Team: Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Until a team takes down the No. 1-ranked Georgia, the Bulldogs will remain the top undefeated college football team. Even with the Brock Bowers injury, they will not lose the top spot in the AP Poll unless they suffer a defeat.

Georgia, with a 5-0 record in the Southeastern Conference, has been absolutely incredible. Being in the top seven in both points scored (41.0) and points allowed (14.0) has shown the school's utter dominance.