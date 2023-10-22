Watch: Rare video of Deion Sanders thrashing Skip Bayless over "gay" claims against 3X Super Bowl champ resurfaces; CFB fans go wild

Skip Bayless has covered Deion Sanders for a long time. The veteran journalist and sportscaster has commented on that a couple of times this season as "Prime Time" begins his journey in Boulder as Colorado's head coach. However, their relationship used to be rocky.

A rare video recently surfaced online where the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback was trash-talking after a certain report. Skip Bayless alleged in a writeup during the 1990s that the Cowboys quarterback and 1989 NFL Draft first overall pick, Troy Aikman, was gay.

"Where do you get off saying one of my teammates is a homosexual? Where are your facts? Do you know how detrimental that is to a guy like Troy?... I'm not gay, but Troy is a good-looking guy. I'm sure he can get any woman he wants,” Sanders said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders notably mentioned to Bayless that he is a figure hated within the Dallas Cowboys locker room and asked if he doesn’t feel the heat when he travels to cover the team.

“When you go to the Cowboys now, when you visit, do you feel friction? Because I know a lot of my teammates don't like you,” Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Troy Aikman addressed the rumor

Troy Aikman eventually quashed the rumors about Bayless’ allegation in 2020. This came more than two decades after the allegation was made and Aikman noted he was upset about it.

"I’m upset about it because it was made up and there was nothing accurate about anything that was insinuated. And he (Skip Bayless) did it, as he does everything, just for attention," Aikman said.

Troy Aikman mentioned that, looking back, he felt he should have responded at the time. However, he refrained from doing so due to the guidance he received from those in his circle.

"I am probably more upset because I probably should have responded to it at the time it was going on. The advice to me was, 'Hey, just don’t address it. It’s not worth it. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s ridiculous. All it’s going to do is have people continue to talk about his book'. So I didn’t."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders' relationship with Skip Bayless over the years

While it appears like Deion Sanders used to be at odds with Skip Bayless, the relationship between the two in recent years is solemn. This is more evident since Coach Prime took over the helm of affairs at the University of Colorado.

Deion Sanders makes regular appearances on Bayless' sports talk show "Undisputed", and he is one of the few journalists who get hold of behind-the-scene occurrences within the program.