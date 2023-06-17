Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a tragic loss on Thursday with the death of his son, 28-year-old Ray Lewis III. The former college football player’s cause of death remains unknown; however, the magnitude of the loss is felt in the football community.

The son was not as successful as his Hall of Fame father on the field, but he had all the passion. With his passion being his greatest attribute, Lewis III found himself on a few rosters throughout his college career. His final college gig came at Virginia Union University.

On Thursday, Ray Lewis III’s younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, announced the news on social media.

Ray Lewis III had a colorful college career.

Lewis rose to the scene with an impeccable showing in his senior high school season at Lake Mary (Florida) High. That season, the running back recorded close to 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

He also added a touch of versatility as he had close to 700 yards and four TDs receiving. This set the stage for his entry into college football. Choosing Miami, Lewis followed in his father’s footsteps, who is University of Miami royalty.

Ray Lewis III and his college career

Despite his legacy name and high hopes, Ray Lewis III’s football career didn't begin as per plans. Seeing the field just nine times in his freshman season, he fulfilled a special teams role. His second year for the Hurricanes was also mediocre, and he subsequently transferred to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in 2015.

The running back-turned-cornerback was optimistic about his new gig. However, with off-field and on-field struggles, Lewis' career at CCU was also short-lived. After 12 games at CCU, Lewis transferred to Richmond, Virginia, to attend Virginia Union University, a Division II school. He played defensive back for the Panthers in 2017. With an inconsistent college career, the NFL was quite the reach for him. Unable to go on to live his dreams, he never made it to the league.

However, this didn't kill his drive. He took his talent to the Champion Indoor Football League. Repping the Wyoming Mustangs, the young athlete continued his passion for the game beyond college. He made seven appearances for the Mustangs in 2021, and that’s the last of his known football career.

Although he never made it to his father’s level, Ray Lewis III was a determined athlete. He aimed big and lived big. His death will leave a huge dent in Ray Lewis and his entire family’s lives.

