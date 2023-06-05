"Reached Every Goal I had to write another list!" Ole Miss signs Zakhari Franklin; 2-time All-Conference player transfers to the Rebels

Former University of Texas star Zakhari Franklin will play for the Ole Miss Rebels next season. Franklin announced his commitment to the Rebels on Twitter on June 3rd. The speedster was a four-star transfer recruit, per 247Sports.

The grad transfer started the previous three seasons for the UTSA Roadrunners. They enjoyed their best two seasons within the FBS, with Franklin as their top receiver. The Roadrunners joined the FBS in 2012 and earned rankings in the past two seasons for the first time in program history. Let us dwelve into Zakhari Franklin's college career

Zakhari Franklin: college career

Zakhari Franklin played at Cedar Hill High School in Texas before committing to UTSA. The two-star prospect finished second on the team in receiving yards (491) and touchdowns (three) as a true freshman in 2019. Unfortunately, the Roadrunners housed one of the worst passing attacks in C-USA, and head coach Frank Wilson got fired after the season. However, Franklin and UTSA improved the following year under coach Jeff Taylor. The Roadrunners won eight games for the first time since 2012, and Franklin led the team with 694 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Franklin and UTSA reached new heights in 2021, mainly due to the growth of the third-year starting quarterback Frank Harris. The Roadrunners won 12 games and earned their first AP poll ranking in program history. Franklin posted a then career-best 81 receptions, 1,027 yards, and 12 scores.

The youngster's junior season was even more of a masterclass. The speedster led the NCAA with 15 receiving touchdowns while catching 94 passes for over 1,100 yards. His best performance came against North Texas late in the season. Franklin caught ten passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Franklin joins Ole Miss

Franklin says he "reached every goal (he) had to write another list!" The star didn't mince words when he hit Twitter with his commitment. However, he did go for 27 total touchdowns in the C-USA over the past two seasons. In addition, he is the program leader in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Franklin was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in the last two seasons, dominating each year's competition. Statistically, he has reached every individual goal that was in reach at UTSA.

Zakhari Franklin joins a loaded Ole Miss team that head coach Lane Kiffin leads. Per Ourlads, the UTSA transfer will need to battle with three seniors and two transfers for a starting role next year. However, the Ole Miss Rebels will have one of the better passing attacks led by star QB Jaxson Dart.

