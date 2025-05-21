“Really acting out like a petty child”: CFB fans react as Mack Brown drops bold take on Bill Belichick’s future at UNC

The football world was happy to see eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick make a comeback as a head coach and was excited to see how he handles leading a college football team.
Belichick is one of the greatest coaches the game has ever seen, and the expectations from the University of North Carolina have skyrocketed since his arrival. However, the aftermath of his arrival at UNC has not been as expected, as the controversy surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, caught the most attention.
Former coach Mack Brown made it clear that UNC has given him enough opportunities with the academic records and budget that should ensure his success with the program.
He even said UNC has lowered its standards for Belichick and that there should be no reason for him not to succeed.
Some fans pushed back at the analyst.
"sour grapes, mack. it’s not his fault you couldn’t win with drake or howell," one fan commented.
More fans looked at Brown's comments as "sore" and believed he also had the same opportunities:
"Mack Brown’s comment is honest, but also a reminder that this isn’t new. Big-time college programs have always bent the rules when winning is on the line. Lowering academic standards to make room for athletic success isn't just a trade-off. It’s a calculated decision that exploits young athletes, who won’t see the NFL or even a stable future after college." one fan added.
"Brown left UNC the 1st time due to the academic standards. I assume they lowered them some between them and when he came back but it would be kind of hilarious if they waited until after he left for good to relax them more." another fan wrote.
"Mack Brown sounds like a sore loser." another fan added.
Colin Cowherd reacts to Bill Belichick's UNC selling out tickets in record time
Despite the off-field controversies surrounding Bill Belichick, his girlfriend, and UNC, the fans are still excited to see the former New England Patriots head coach take the field in the 2025 college football season.
Even before he did that, fans expressed their excitement about the union as they sold out tickets for the games last year.
Talking about the situation, Colin Cowherd said:
"This is interesting — Carolina has sold out their season tickets before," Cowherd added. "They’ve played a game under Bill Belichick. So it’s the Deion effect. And I think what’s fascinating about Belichick. … I think if you put Belichick in the SEC or the Big Ten, you get rolled."
Bill Belichick and UNC will kick off the 2025 season against TCU on September 1, 2025.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change