Reggie Bush Heisman trophy: 5 sports celebrities who reacted to former USC star's award reinstatement ft. Johnny Manziel

The Reggie Bush Heisman trophy has been one of the sore points in college football history. But it looks like the matter has now been resolved and the former USC Trojans running back would be getting his prestigious honor back. According to ESPN, the Heisman Trust will announce the formal reinstatement of the award on Wednesday, ending a 14-year-old demand.

Bush won the Heisman Trophy back in 2005 but had to forfeit it in 2010 after significant sanctions from the NCAA. It was alleged that the running back got improper benefits during his college career spanning from 2003 to 2005.

Many sports celebrities reacted to the Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy news. Here is a list of a few of them.

Top 5 sports celebrity reaction to the Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy news

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman in 2013 and has been an ardent supporter of Reggie Bush getting his honor back, was happy to hear about the reinstatement. He took to X to express his happiness.

Back in March, Manziel had removed himself from the Heisman ceremony saying that he won't attend until Bush got his trophy back. Now that the former USC RB has, the former Texas A&M QB can come back next year.

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin also reacted to the Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy news and sounded pretty happy at the reinstatement. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach, who was a part of USC coaching staff during Bush’s time, called the former running back the best ever.

“This is soooo awesome!!! Finally. #BestEver,” he wrote in a post on X.

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams was of the opinion that it was time that the Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy controversy is put to rest. The former USC QB, who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft, had just four words to react to the reinstatement.

“Yes sirskii. It's timeee,” Williams said in a tweet.

Williams himself won the Heisman back in 2022 and is being considered the best QB prospect going into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III joined the list of Heisman winners to congratulate Bush on his honor reinstatement. The former Baylor QB said the news is something ‘you love to see’.

Griffin won the Heisman trophy back in 2011, a year after Bush forfeited his. The QB played NFL football primarily for the Washington Redskins and spent eight seasons as a pro.

Shawne Merriman

Three-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman took to X to congratulate Reggie Bush on his Heisman Trophy reinstatement. According to him, it was ‘about damn time.’

“About damn time congrats bro,” he wrote in a tweet while tagging Bush.

