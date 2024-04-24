Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian’s relationship timeline: All we know about the ex-power couple’s history together

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2007, and it was a celebrity relationship that was very popular among fans. Kim was already an established reality star after debuting in 2000, while Reggie had just completed his rookie season in the NFL.

Their relationship was chronicled on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," showcasing how the couple navigated the challenges of a long-distance relationship. This was due to Bush being away for much of the football season with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him as the No. 2 pick in 2006.

Kim Kardashian discussed her relationship with Reggie Bush, sharing with PEOPLE in 2008 how it was different with him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hope so. I think I finally made the right choice. He's just a really sweet, normal guy," Kardashian shared.

Why did Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian break up?

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian ended their relationship in 2009. A couple of sources cited the challenges of constant time apart as a factor. Bush was often away in New Orleans during the NFL season, while Kim Kardashian stayed in California.

However, their split wasn’t for long, as they reconciled a few months later and the couple showed preparedness to move forward in their relationship. Kardashian clarified that the time apart had been beneficial for both of them in the relationship and that they had mutually decided to make their relationship work.

Following their reunion, the couple purportedly started searching for a home together. This was to bridge the gap created by the long distance between them during the NFL season. However, in 2010, the couple finally broke up, marking the end of their relationship, which attracted a lot of attention.

A number of factors were said to have played a role in the split between Bush and Kardashian. However, the running back admitted to grappling with certain aspects of his Kardashian's public life. This was particularly about having cameras around him most of the time.

“I play football, and most football players are camera shy,” Bush said via PEOPLE. “We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do.”

They crossed paths once again in 2012 after Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries. Bush was reported to have stepped in to comfort her in what was a difficult time for the reality star.