Rescued from “kidnapping,” East Tennessee pastor expresses displeasure over Nico Iamaleava’s ugly exit

Nico Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee ruffled a few feathers. The former Volunteers standout entered the transfer portal after negotiations broke down regarding an increase to his annual NIL pay.

According to On3 Sports, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel moved on from Iamaleava on Saturday. It happened after Iamaleava skipped Friday morning's practice and was not in contact throughout the day.

Following the news, East Tennessee pastor Josh Sullivan was reportedly displeased over Iamaleava's departure. According to On3 Sports, Sullivan, fresh off being rescued from a kidnapping in South Africa, spoke to colleagues about the program's decision to move on from the popular quarterback.

Fellowship Baptist Church pastor Tom Hatley chipped in, saying,

"His wife told me last night that the biggest conversation they have had has been about Nico. Hey, the boy was raised in East Tennessee, what can I tell you?”

What's next for Nico Iamaleava?

Nico Iamaleava played in 18 games during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers. He started 14 of those matchups and took over the full-time starting role for the 2024-25 college football season.

Iamaleava has the unique designation of being the first freshman quarterback in program history to lead the team to 10 regular-season wins. He also guided the Vols to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Despite his heroics, Iamaleava's tenure with the program ended due to a contract stalemate. He's now searching for a new home ahead of the 2025 college football season.

According to Yahoo Sports, Iamaleava is headed to UCLA. The dual-threat quarterback aims to boost his draft stock with an impressive performance for the Bruins. All eyes will be on him and the Vols as it remains to be seen who gets the last laugh.

What could Nico Iamaleava bring to UCLA?

The UCLA Bruins posted a 5-7 record in the 2024 college football season. The program had Ethan Garbers as its starting quarterback and struggled at times to generate offense.

Adding a proven regular-season performer in Nico Iamaleava could do wonders for the Bruins. Iamaleava is fresh off leading the Tennessee Volunteers to the expanded college football playoffs, and he'll bring a winning mentality to a team in need of such.

Furthermore, Iamaleava, born and raised in Long Beach, California, opens up significant marketing opportunities for the Bruins. Plus, his status as a potential Heisman Trophy winner should do wonders for their recruiting.

