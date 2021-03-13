Rhode Island Rams vs #6 Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football 

The sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats will take on the Rhode Island Rams in their next game of the college football spring season.

The Villanova Wildcats are coming off a hard-fought 16-13 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves in their last outing. They will look to continue their successful start to the season with back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Rams are playing their first game of the 2021 college football spring season. They were supposed to play Bryant Bulldogs on February 27th, but that game got postponed. They will now look to knock off the Villanova Wildcats to kickstart their spring campaign.

Rhode Island Rams vs #6 Villanova Wildcats Head to Head

The Rhode Island Rams and Villanova Wildcats are set to meet for the 14th time this Saturday. In their last meeting four years ago, the Rhode Island Rams beat the Villanova Wildcats 20-6 at home. But the Villanova Wildcats lead the two teams' head-to-head 10-3.

Before their loss in 2017, the Villanova Wildcats ripped off five straight wins against the Rhode Island Rams, who have never won consecutive games against the Wildcats. In the last six meetings between the two teams, the Villanova Wildcats have outscored the Rhode Island Rams 185-54.

Rhode Island Rams vs #6 Villanova Wildcats Team News

The Rhode Island Rams are being led by their seventh-year head coach Jim Fleming. He led the Rhode Island Rams to their first winning season in 2018. That marked the first time since 2005 that the Rhode Island Rams finished in the top-25 in a college season.

The Rams offense is being led by redshirt junior quarterback Kasim Hill. He is a transfer from Maryland. Before coming to Rhode Island, Hill started the first ten games for Maryland before getting injured. He opened the 2018 season with 84 pass attempts without an interception, which is a Maryland record.

Kasim Hill will have an experienced receiving group - Redshirt sophomore John Erby, senior Ivory Frimpong and redshirt junior Ed Lee - to throw the football to this season. The three wide receivers sit behind Isaiah Coulter, Ahmere Dorsey and Aaron Parker.

The Rhode Island Rams are led in defense by their redshirt junior linebacker Jake Fire and redshirt senior defensive lineman Andre Bibeault. Fire registered 73 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two pass break-ups this campaign. Meanwhile, Bibeault has recorded 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

The Villanova Wildcats are being led by their fourth-year head coach Mark Ferrante. He led the Villanova Wildcats to a 9-4 record in 2019 and an FCS playoff spot that season. Ferrante will look to take the sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats back to the playoffs this season.

Congrats to sophomore wide receiver 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 on being named @caafootball Offensive Player of the Week! 🏈✌️



Pringle made eight receptions for a career-high 133 yards and a TD in Saturday’s win over Stony Brook.



Release: https://t.co/SIMDrYke4x pic.twitter.com/vbAJBfsEfv — Villanova Football (@NovaFootball) March 8, 2021

The Villanova Wildcats are led in offense by senior quarterback Daniel Smith. He put together a great first game, passing for 242 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats senior quarterback completed 51% of his passes and posted a quarterback rating of 127.83 in Week 1.

Daniel Smith has found his number one target during Week 1: sophomore wide receiver Ryajoun Pringle. Pringle has caught nine passes for 171 receiving yards and one touchdown. He caught more passes and had more receiving yards in one game than he had in all of last season for the Villanova Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats defense gave up 240 total yards against the Stony Brook Seawolves while forcing only two turnovers. Stony Brook have lost one fumble and thrown one interception against the Villanova Wildcats.

Rhode Island Rams vs #6 Villanova Wildcats Projected Starters

QB: Kasim Hill.

RB: Matt Pires.

WR: John Erby, Ed Lee, Ivory Frimpong.

TE: Caleb Warren.

QB: Daniel Smith.

RB: DeeWill Barlee.

WR: Rayjoun Pringle, Jaaron Hayek, Jaquan Allen.

TE: Jack Boomer.

Rhode Island Rams vs #6 Villanova Wildcats Prediction

| FCS Football

The Villanova Wildcats are in for another close game on Saturday. Their senior quarterback Daniel Smith could be the difference-maker in this game.

If Daniel Smith repeats his performance from last week, the Villanova Wildcats could walk away with a win against the Rhode Island Rams. The Villanova Wildcats could lean on their offense this game, with Reyjoun Pringle and Daniel Smith likely to be key.

Prediction: #6 Villanova Wildcats 35:28 Rhode Island Rams.