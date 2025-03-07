Richard Reese Transfer Portal Landing Spots: Top 3 College teams for Baylor RB after his reported plan

Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese had an excellent 2022 season, winning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award after rushing for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on 198 carries. He has struggled since, failing to register more than 306 rushing yards in the past two seasons. On Thursday, it was announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Reese thanked his teammates and coaches at Baylor. He also acknowledged that he needs to make a change in his football career so that he can grow.

His goal is likely to go to a program that can develop him and prove to NFL teams that he can be a good depth piece, regardless of whether he starts or not.

Here are three potential landing spots for Reese.

Top 3 potential landing spots for RB Richard Reese

#1 Wisconsin

Historically, the Wisconsin Badgers have been one of the best programs in college football at producing NFL-level RBs. There have been 35 single-season performances in college football where an RB has rushed for 2,000 yards or more, and Wisconsin has five of them.

The Badgers always put emphasis on the running game, and that has not changed under Luke Fickell. After a 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) season in 2024, this could be the perfect time for Richard Reese to come in and get playing time with a team that knows how to develop RBs.

#2 Auburn

Since Reese has not had a strong past two seasons, a good move for him is to go to a program that is struggling but is historically good at developing RBs. Auburn fits that description perfectly.

The team has not had a winning season since 2020 but is good at producing NFL-level RBs. Tank Bigsby was a recent Auburn RB who made the NFL, selected in the third round in 2023.

#3 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State had one of its worst seasons in recent memory in 2024, finishing with a 3-9 (0-9 Big 12) record. However, since Mike Gundy took over in 2005, the team has had a consistently strong running game. If Reese wants to go to a team with a coach who can teach him how to get to the next level, Oklahoma State is a good option.

