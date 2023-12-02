Rico Flores Jr. transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Notre Dame WR ft. Texas, USC and more

Rico Flores Jr. transfer portal is going to be interesting as the freshman wide receiver has done a great job for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In his first season of college football, he recorded 27 receptions for 392 yards (14.5 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception. But where will Rico Flores Jr. wind up as he has a few years of eligibility remaining?

Rico Flores Jr. Transfer Portal Team #1: Texas Longhorns

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Texas Longhorns are going to be in an interesting predicament as Quinn Ewers is rumored to be staying with the Longhorns. If not, Arch Manning becomes the starting quarterback.

With the team joining the SEC beginning in 2024, they are going to need a strong wide receiver, that would be a great role for Rico Flores Jr.

Rico Flores Jr. Transfer Portal Team #2: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have been a dominant offensive team throughout the season. However, Caleb Williams has left for the NFL draft.

With a new quarterback under center, the offense is going to be interesting and this is a test for coach Lincoln Riley stepping up. Flores Jr. has been doing great and could help with the Big Ten going forward.

Rico Flores Jr. Transfer Portal Team #3: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely going to lose both wide receivers - Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka - to the NFL draft.

With the offensive firepower that the Buckeyes produce, having Rico Flores Jr. as one of the receivers on the roster is going to keep the secondary on their toes.

Rico Flores Jr. Transfer Portal Team #4: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the second year of the Deion Sanders coaching tenure and adding a receiver may not be the top option, but it's something to look into.

With a stronger offensive line and Shedeur Sanders back under center, this would be a great chance for the team to get another receiver with Travis Hunter to play well in Boulder.

Rico Flores Jr. Transfer Portal Team #5: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best programs in the country. But, with the departure of tight end Brock Bowers at the end of the season, they will need some skill position players to step up.

Rico Flores Jr. has proven himself capable of playing at an elite level, facing stiff competition with Notre Dame. So, this will be an outstanding landing spot for him.