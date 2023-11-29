Riley Leonard transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Duke QB if he leaves the program ft. Texas A&M, Notre Dame and more

Junior quarterback Riley Leonard's transfer portal rumors have been circulating with a potential move away from the Duke Blue Devils. His coach left to join the Texas A&M Aggies, and Leonard has the makings of a star quarterback coming off his toe injury.

So far this season, he is 95-of-165 (57.6 completion percentage) for 1,102 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions and has not played since Oct. 28.

Let's dive deeper into the five top landing spots for Riley Leonard in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

#1: Texas A&M Aggies

With coach Mike Elko leaving the Duke Blue Devils and heading to the Texas A&M Aggies, it makes sense to see Riley Leonard also head there. This seemingly would be the best fit so he can stay in the same system and continue to improve as one of the better quarterbacks in college football.

#2: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish need to make a spark after quarterback Sam Hartman struggled down the stretch. With Riley Leonard under center, the Fighting Irish can be a strong College Football Playoff team, especially with a 12-team playoff field beginning next season.

#3: North Carolina Tar Heels

The UNC-Duke rivalry is one of the biggest in college sports and taking away Riley Leonard would be the newest chapter. He will be joining a team that has been solid under Drake Maye in the ACC. Leonard would be in a good position to step up and continue dominating throughout his collegiate career

#4: Florida State Seminoles

Without Jordan Travis, the Florida State Seminoles will have to figure out their quarterback situation as they can still be in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. Adding Riley Leonard may change some of the playbook, as he's not as much of a running QB. But it would not have as large of a drop-off if they could get Leonard under center.

#5: Washington Huskies

One of the top quarterbacks in the nation has been Washington's Michael Penix Jr. However, he will be heading to the 2024 NFL draft and there is a huge opening as the Huskies head to the Big Ten Conference.

With a boost in players in terms of the conference and a chance to elevate his brand, this would be a great landing spot. Washington needs to have a strong quarterback so as not to get lost in the Big Ten right away. So this move makes a lot of sense.