Riley Leonard vs Will Howard NIL comparison: Which QB has better endorsements?

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Ohio State Buckeyes for the college football national championship.

Quarterback Riley Leonard leads the Fighting Irish, while quarterback Will Howard leads Ohio State. Both quarterbacks are big names in college football, but who has been making more this season in NIL?

Riley Leonard vs Will Howard NIL comparison

Riley Leonard

Riley Leonard is Notre Dame's QB - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard's NIL valuation is $1.6 million, according to On3.

Leonard has partnerships with Great Clips, Dick's Sporting Goods, Rhoback, EA Sports and Gillette, according to On3.

The Fighting Irish quarterback transferred to Notre Dame after three years at Duke. With Notre Dame this season, he went 247-for-372 for 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also rushed for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In the win against Penn State to advance to the national championship, Leonard went 15-for-223 for 223 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, while rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Will Howard

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard's NIL valuation is $1.4 million, according to SportsGrid, so he makes $200k less than Riley Leonard.

Howard has NIL deals with JLab, EA Sports, Grippo's Chips, ONIT Athelte, Long McArthur Luxury and Freddy's, according to On3.

Howard transferred to Ohio State after four years at Kansas State. The Buckeyes landed the QB in the transfer portal. In his lone season with Ohio State, he threw for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In the win over Texas to advance to the national championship, he threw for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Who is favored to win the national championship?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes are an 8.5-point favorite while the over/under is 46.5 points.

The game will be aired on ESPN, with Chris Fowler on the play-by-play while Kirk Herbstreit will be the analyst for the national title game. Holly Rowe will cover Ohio State, while Molly McGrath will be on Notre Dame's sideline to give insights throughout the game.

