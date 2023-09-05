The college football season kicked into gear this weekend with a full slate of games. Colorado proved worthy of all the hype, while the Tar Heels won a victory for the northern border of the Carolinas.

It was a week where a pair of quarterbacks impressed NFL scouts and two little-known offensive linemen stood out.

Week 1 College Football rankings: Prospects who promised and delivered

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Deion Sanders hype train has left the station, and it seems to be headed in the right direction. Colorado, the doormat of the Pac-12 for much of the past decade, went into Forth Worth and pulled a massive upset over TCU. And much of the credit goes to the coach’s son -- quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The junior signal caller was magnificent, completing 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards with four TDs. Sanders showed tremendous poise and continually responded during the game’s most important moments.

TCU is no cupcake defense, as the Horned Frogs have four defensive backs with draftable grades. Oregon and UCLA pose a big challenge for Sanders in the coming weeks, yet they also provide another opportunity to prove he and CU are the real deal.

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

The Green Wave beat border rival South Alabama by a score of 37-17 in the season opener. Pratt did not have gaudy numbers, but he was extremely efficient, completing 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards with four TDs against a tough USA secondary.

Then again, he didn’t need gaudy numbers, as he led drives that ended in scores the first four times Tulane had the ball.

What stood out about Pratt was his command and control of the offense as well as his accuracy. Pratt’s pass placement was outstanding, as he puts throws where only his target can make the catch and receivers rarely break stride for the reception.

The big question surrounding Pratt is arm strength; can he drive the ball downfield as will be required on Sundays? He presently holds an early fifth-round grade on my board, yet Pratt is a signal caller who could make a late charge before the draft.

Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah

Laumea draws a variety of opinions in the scouting community; some believe he’s a Day 2 prospect, while others believe the offensive lineman is a late-rounder. I agree with the former and have a third-round grade on Laumea, a college right tackle who projects to guard on Sundays.

During the season opener against Florida, Laumea and his linemates helped shut down the Gators' defense, who were unable to produce a single sack during the game. Laumea is strong and nasty, yet he’s also agile and offers scheme versatility for the next level.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Fautanu is another Pac-12 offensive tackle who projects to guard on Sundays. During the blowout victory over Boise State, Fautanu helped keep his quarterback Michael Penix Jr. upright. Penix threw for 450 yards and five TDs in the win.

Like Laumea, I have a third-round grade on Fautanu, who projects well as a zone-blocking guard.

Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana

It’s usually tough to name a defensive player as a riser after his team lost by 20 points. Casey made it easy with his play against Ohio State. The senior linebacker led all players in the game with 11 tackles, which included one TFL.

He made several big plays to shut down Buckeyes drives early in the game, and Casey was omnipresent all four quarters. Casey entered the season graded as a possible late-round choice, but more performances such as the one he turned in against OSU will cement him as a draft pick.

Sleeper prospect: Chase Lundt, T, UConn

The Huskies lost a close game to North Carolina State after giving up a touchdown late in the third quarter. Yet their offensive line looked solid and was by no means overmatched by the talented Wolfpack defense.

Lundt was impressive for most of the game. He’s a big, mobile right tackle who displays strength at the point of attack and at the same time easily gets to the second level and destroys opponents blocking on the move.

Lundt did give up one bad sack, yet the junior has a ton of upside potential and must be kept on the scouting radar.

Small-school prospect: Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State

SEMO was hammered by Kansas State, losing by a score of 45-0. Yet Flournoy did his best to get the Redhawks on the scoreboard, leading all receivers in the game with 10 receptions.

As a junior in 2022, Flournoy had a breakout campaign after transferring from Iowa Community College and totaled 61 receptions, 984 yards and seven TDs.

He measures just under 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and besides being an exceptional receiver, he’s an outstanding athlete. Flournoy has timed the 40 under 4.4 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical jump to his credit as well as a 6.7-second three-cone time.

Few know or speak of Flournoy, who I expect will have a lot of conversation thrown his direction once the predraft process begins.

Week 1 College Football rankings: Princely Umanmielen, the lone slider

Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida

It was a tough night for Umanmielen, who insulted the Utah Utes home stadium before the game only to get shut out by the Utes offensive line during the game.

Umanmielen posted a picture of Rice-Eccles Stadium before the game with the caption “lil ah stadium.” He was then shut down during the game and was credited with just one quarterback hurry and no tackles.

Umanmielen is an athletic prospect who received Day 2 grades from scouts, yet his inconsistency on the field and questionable decision-making off it do him no favors.