Robert Griffin III prepares to welcome Buffs HC Deion Sanders for first podcast episode after layoff

Robert Griffin III was fired earlier this month by ESPN in a cost-cutting move by the network. He was fired alongside Sunday NFL Countdown host Samantha Ponder. The Heisman Trophy winner joined the network in 2021 and has worked as a TV analyst and sideline reporter.

Following his layoff by ESPN, it appears he will now focus on podcasting. He announced his first podcast edition following his firing on his X page on Monday, teasing Deion Sanders as a guest as he posted a picture of himself with the Colorado coach. This has created a lot of anticipation among fans.

“First Podcast after ESPN layoff dropping tomorrow and you won’t want to miss it. Subscribe, like and turn those notifications on,” Griffin wrote on X.

Robert Griffin III surprised about his firing by ESPN

The firing of Robert Griffin III came as a surprise to many fans as well as the former Baylor quarterback. In his appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Monday, Griffin explained how unexpected the layoff was, especially coming at the start of the college football season.

"To say I was surprised [about getting fired], I had already been assigned a team for college football. I was going to be back with my [broadcast team]. ... It hurt me for them, not because they need me because they don't," Griffin said.

"That's the thing about this business—nobody needs anyone. But just because we were so close, and we were kind of getting the chance to rekindle that fire. That had already been assigned. So, to answer your question fully ... yes, I was surprised."

Robert Griffin III joins the likes of David Pollack and Keyshawn Johnson as fan-favorite on-air analysts fired by ESPN. The two years left on Griffin's contract will reportedly be honored by ESPN.

New podcast coming amid Deion Sanders’ reporter ban controversy

Deion Sanders is currently engulfed in another controversy as the college football season gets underway. Colorado banned Denver Post columnist Sean Keller from asking the coach questions, which has led to a lot of criticism and backlash.

“I’m not negative to anybody in here. I’ll challenge you or ask you why or where this is coming from,” Sanders said in reaction to the criticisms. “I’m not built to hate. I’m not a hateful guy. I come with love. If anybody in here has had encounters with me, I don’t come with the bull junk. I come with peace and joy."

Robert Griffin III’s new podcast with Deion Sanders comes amid controversy and it's to be seen if it'll be addressed on the show.

