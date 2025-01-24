Rocco Spindler transfer portal: 3 likely destinations for Notre Dame OL

Notre Dame's offensive line is suffering some substantial damage in the NCAA transfer portal, as a host of returnees have indicated intentions to move along. The announcement that Spindler is joining the portal is another surprising move for coach Marcus Freeman's team. The Irish will be rebuilding up front as Spindler finds his new home.

The 2024 season was an up and down campaign for Spindler. He began the season coming off the bench and playing on special teams. But he started the last 13 games of the season and produced well at guard. Spindler helped Notre Dame's potent ground attack push the team into the national title game. Here are three possible next spots for the graduate transfer.

Rocco Spindler transfer portal: 3 likely landing spots

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore might be in the market for Rocco Spindler. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Penn State

Penn State was one of the schools that recruited Spindler initially. He was a four-star recruit and the Nittany Lions hosted him at the school's Junior Day. The Nittany Lions, much like Notre Dame, run a seriously run-centric pro style attack. Spindler could help there.

The biggest issue is that Penn State is expected to likely return four-fifths of its starting offensive line. So if Spindler is worried about playing time at Notre Dame, Penn State might not be the most logical place to jump.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky's offensive line struggled badly in a 4-8 season. The Wildcats have also been hurt by portal defections and while they have patched most of the holes, an experienced guard who can block for power runs would be worth finding. Kentucky's interior linemen struggled a season ago and Spindler could likely see Day 1 playing time.

Kentucky was another of the schools that was interested in Spindler in his days as a high school recruit. Mark Stoops's teams have been run-heavy and have liked big, physical interior linemen. Spindler fits the bill, but it is safe to wonder if playing at a team that went 4-8 last year might not be the most appealing way to spend his final year of eligibility.

1.Michigan

The Wolverines have reportedly already been in touch with Spindler. Despite a solid 2025 season under new coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offense badly needs an upgrade. While Moore will doubtlessly bring in talented young players, a single-season bridge like Spindler would make a great deal of sense.

Of course, Spindler is from Michigan and the chance to go home would be attractive. Michigan recruited him extensively out of high school and his final year of college eligibility could help the state school continue to scale back toward the CFP again in the near future.

What do you think of our transfer portal possibilities for Rocco Spindler as he looks to leave Notre Dame? Share your take below in our comments section!

