Rolling Toomer's Corner tradition explained: A brief history of Auburn's victory celebration

Auburn’s Rolling Toomer’s Corner is one of the unique traditions in the world of college football. It is a timeless symbol deeply ingrained in the heart of the university’s culture.

Following victories in mostly football, fans and students gather at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue to partake in the tradition of throwing toilet paper over the iconic Auburn Oaks trees at Toomer’s Corner, situated a few blocks from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

We take a look at the history and significance of the iconic and timeless sports tradition on the university campus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

History of the Rolling Toomer’s Corner

The tradition of rolling Toomer’s originated in the 1960s, when Toomer’s Drugstore possessed the sole telegraph in the city. It all started as a way to pass a message of victory to the university community at a time when the world is not as connected as in modern days.

Following away football games, Toomer’s employees were the first individuals on the university campus informed of an Auburn football victory through the telegraph. To share the joyous news with the town, the employees would toss the telegraph paper over the power lines.

During the 1972 “Punt, Bama, Punt” Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama, telegraph paper was substituted with toilet paper. After the iconic 17-16 Auburn victory, jubilant fans seized any available rolls of toilet paper and hurried to Toomer’s Corner to drape the oaks.

The Toomer's Oaks were removed in April 2013 following a poisoning incident that occurred after the Iron Bowl in 2010. Despite the loss of the trees, the cherished tradition at Toomer's Corner persisted. Two new trees were planted in the corner as replacements in February 2015.

To allow the newly planted live oaks sufficient time to establish roots and adapt to their surroundings, Auburn fans are being urged to wait until fall 2016 before resuming the tradition of rolling the trees. The Rolling Toomer's tradition was not revived until 2017.

Rolling Toomer’s Corner got its name from former Auburn player

Toomer's Corner is named in honor of former State Senator "Shel" Toomer, who was a halfback on Auburn's inaugural football team in 1892. He established Toomer's Drugs in 1896.

This small business, located on the corner, has become a cherished Auburn landmark, standing as a symbol of the community for over 130 years. The Rolling Toomer's tradition has made the corner a site of attraction on the university campus for many years.

The site is not just a corner of the university, it has over time become a sacred space where tradition, community and celebration intersect at Auburn. The special tradition also embodies a unique sense of camaraderie and pride that extends beyond the university campus.